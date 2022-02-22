Scalp Acne: All you need to know about the common issue and how to treat the pimples on your scalp

Acne is a common problem faced by most people who struggle with oily skin. Acne occurs when pores get clogged and there is a stagnation of sebum content. Clogged pores are the major cause of pimples not just on the skin but also on the scalp. When pimples form on the scalp, it is referred to as scalp acne.

While medical shampoos do their bit, there are home remedies that also aid in speeding up the process of getting rid of scalp acne. Some of them include.

What you should do to avoid scalp acne:

Wash your hair often

If you have oily skin which in turn leads to oily hair, wash your hair with a well-lathering shampoo to clear up the skin. Do not let the hair sit in sweat or it can lead to breakouts. Also, wash your hair soon after working out or breaking into a sweat.

Avoid using too many hair products

Overuse of hair products like hairspray or hair gels also tends to cause a build-up on the scalp and lead to acne. It is best to style your hair naturally to avoid scalp acne.

Solutions for scalp acne

Tea Tree Oil

Known to be the best home remedy to cure acne, a small amount of tea tree oil applied to the scalp helps in getting rid of acne since the oil is known to contain antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Salicylic Acid

Available in the form of serums, salicylic acid helps in getting rid of everything from acne, blackheads and whiteheads by exfoliating the skin and getting rid of dead skin cells, therefore unclogging the pores.

Glycolic Acid

Also known for its exfoliating properties, Glycolic acid helps in getting rid of excess sebum and bacteria on the skin and therefore speeding up the process of clearing up the scalp.

It is best to do a patch test and visit a doctor before testing these home remedies for a better success rate.

