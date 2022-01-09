Scalp Acne: Simple and ultra effective tips to calm and care for an itchy scalp

Itchy scalp not letting you do a thing but has you scraping your scalp endlessly? Look for signs of acne, dandruff, and dryness. Scalp acne can be the result of an oily scalp and dead skin cells that simply resist leaving. Also, it's winter so you'll have more hair-related issues to deal with. Ensure to keep a tab on your hair health meaning reach to your dermatologist for these pimples could have popped up due to bacteria, fungal infections, or unhealthy lifestyle habits as well.

Even in the best of times, we'd all use a few basic tips to ensure that we're not inviting for more acne. Scroll ahead and let us know if you do follow these steps religiously. Do you pick on pimples? This can worsen the dept of your acne and let bacteria find a permanent haven. It can leave in on a forever itch mode. Say squeaky clean with a rinse. How many times in a week do you wash up your tresses? At least twice a week and make it thrice if you have excess oil production or you're a gym-goer. Look for activated charcoal, oatmeal, and aloe vera-infused shampoos and lather up well. Wash it off and cleanse with tepid water.

Do you see too many flakes creeping up? Dandruff alert! Don't let your hair see snow all year round. Cut down on sugar intake, count on tea tree oil, apple cider vinegar, amla, and fenugreek. These ingredients infused in hair products or DIY masks can help fight dandruff and reduce its appearance.

Say no to chemical hair treatment. Be it fancy colours, hair spas, or hair oil massage. Anything that stays hooked to your skin when you have acne already on your scalp is a bad idea. This can trigger the existing acne. So, give it time and ask for an expert opinion before you hop back on treatments.

Try out DIY hair masks that make exfoliation an easy process. These can help wear out dead skin cells and leave your tresses well hydrated. Aloe vera, oatmeal, coffee, and banana, use these ingredients sparingly and whip up recipes twice a week.

How do you take care of your scalp? Got some go-to hair masks? Let us know in the comments below.

