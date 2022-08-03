7 Best scalp cleansers under $45 for a healthy and dandruff free hair

Cleansers and scrubs are terms that we use commonly for skin care products. Many of us invest heavily in the care and maintenance of our skin. But what about your scalp? Your scalp is also skin that needs scalp cleansers and exfoliation, but do we equally invest in looking after it?

If you don’t cleanse and exfoliate your scalp, it most certainly will have an impact on your hair, affecting your hair growth cycle and even the look and feel of your strands. Turning your scalp's health around is possible by including scalp cleansers to your daily hair care routine. If you aren't using a scalp cleansing shampoo, the dirt on your head will end up clogging your scalp pores and could impact your hair's growth.

7 Best Scalp Cleansers

Depending on your hair type, we suggest washing your hair every two to three days. For those with thicker or coloured hair, once or twice per week should be enough. When a deep cleansing shampoo isn't cutting it, using a scalp scrub is your next best option.

1. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

This exfoliating hair cleanser shampoo is for those with a dry, itchy, and flaky scalp or product buildup. This is an exfoliating, sulfate-free scalp scrub shampoo treatment that lifts away impurities and buildup. Balances and soothes dry or oily, itchy, irritated scalp for long-term scalp and hair health. This shampoo contains coconut-derived cleansers and plant-based exfoliators. A nutrient-rich blend of coconut oil, panthenol, and tea tree oil moisturizes and soothes a dry, flaky scalp. Purifying Binchotan charcoal detoxifies and cleanses to help diminish scalp and hair buildup.

Price: $42.00

2. L'Oreal Paris EverPure Exfoliating Scalp Care + Detox Scrub

This scalp scrub formulated with apricot seed and invigorating menthol intensely purifies and exfoliates the scalp, removing unwanted impurities, excess oil and product build up. Use this sulfate free exfoliating scalp treatment as step one in your scalp care routine before using a cleansing shampoo. 100% free of sulfates, parabens, and harsh salts, dye-free, gluten-free and vegan. Formulated with menthol and apricot seed.

Price: $9.74

3. Head and Shoulders Supreme, Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Treatment

This scalp scrub treatment deeply exfoliates to remove build up and renew your scalp’s surface. It provides a healthy foundation to grow beautiful hair from the scalp. Massage this leave-on cream into your scalp before following up with shampoo and conditioner. It is formulated with vitamin E and argan oil with a fresh smell crafted free of dyes.

Price: $10.29

4. R+Co Acid Wash Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse

This scalp cleanser is perfect to cleanse without stripping away natural oils or color. It softens the hair, calms the scalp, and adds dramatic shine.

Price: $30.00

5. dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse

This Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse removes impurities without stripping the natural oils that are essential to the health of your scalp and hair. It can help control scalp dryness and irritation. It also incorporates lavender extract and aloe vera for added softness and conditioning. This hair cleansing rinse also seals the hair’s cuticle with color-locking technology so you can keep your gorgeous color fresh and vibrant.

Price: $35.00

6. African Pride Black Castor Miracle Braid & Scalp Cleansing Rinse

Formulated with black castor oil, this scalp cleansing rinse gently detoxes & conditions hair, edges & scalp during braided styles & under weaves. On one hand the black castor oil nourishes scalp & helps to promote hair growth on the other hand the micellar water cleanses impurities without drying out hair & scalp, coconut oil conditions, hydrates & helps repair and peppermint oil soothes & refreshes scalp. This product is free of harmful components, including parabens, mineral oil, sulfates, & petrolatum.

Price: $8.25

7. Pacifica Beauty Clarifying Shampoo

This is an amazing scalp care duo that can be used on all hair types to help loosen and exfoliate and wash away pore clogging debris. Rosemary and apple cider is a detoxifying formula that helps remove dirt, buildup and oil. This powerhouse product is packed with AHAs, BHAs and other effective ingredients. This silicone brush can help improve circulation and follicle stimulation for optimal scalp health. Formulated without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, SLS, or mineral oil, this product is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Price: $17.95

To ensure your scalp and hair stays healthy, you'll need to protect them against damage that can come from using heated tools, chemical hair treatments or sun exposure. Cover up your hair where possible.

