Scalp DIY Scrubs: Natural care to free your scalp from all troubles

Say a big yes to good hair and scalp days, ahead! Courtesy: DIY scalp scrubs that leave no room for dirt and pollutants to cling.

A scalp scare is inescapable, regardless of the season. No matter how much you want your hair to look its best, no magic can happen unless you start from the roots. You may be waging a war with the spate of dandruff or hair fall and this is when you know it's time to nourish and exfoliate your scalp with natural ingredients. When you're fighting dandruff or hair loss, you know it's time to nourish and exfoliate your scalp with natural ingredients. If you've gone all-out indulging in store-bought hair masks, shampoos, and conditioners without reading the labels, you've probably invited trouble. Always choose a sulfate, colour, and silicone-free hair care product.

Ensure you let your scalp take a breather from the grime, scalp buildup, sweat, and dandruff by curating a few DIY scrubs and slathering them weekly. Your hair will never regret this ritual if powered by natural ingredients. Head to your kitchen to raid them all!

Coffee scrub

To deep-cleanse the scalp and promote hair growth.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp ground coffee

2 tbsp almond oil

Procedure:

Form a paste with the two ingredients and work it on your scalp using your fingertips. Keep it for 30 minutes and cleanse it off with cold water. Follow it up with shampoo to keep your hair clean.

Aloe vera scrub

A natural conditioner and cooling scrub for an itchy scalp.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp aloe vera

1 vitamin E capsule

1 tbsp powdered brown sugar

Procedure:

Whip them all together and apply the scrub to your scalp. Rinse it off after 30 minutes with cold water. Use this twice a week for better results.

Oatmeal scrub

A cleanser that aids in soothing dandruff-prone scalp and nourishing the dry scalp.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp powdered oats

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

Procedure:

Combine the above-mentioned ingredients and slather the scrub on your scalp. Gently massage and let it sit for not more than 30 minutes. Wash it off with cold water.

How do you take care of your scalp every day? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Your DIY Garlic guide to banish acne and dandruff woes

Credits :PEXELS

Share your comment ×