Scalp massager for hair growth: 8 Scalp massagers for a healthy & happy scalp

Using a scalp massager increases blood flow in the scalp which is key if you are looking to grow your hair. A scalp massager is also a powerful exfoliating treatment. If your strands are thin or you’re experiencing hair loss, scalp massaging may be able to help. Massaging your scalp causes blood vessels to be more dilated due to the increased circulation. Any serum or treatment you’re using to help thicken your locks will be more easily absorbed into your strands. It will also reduce scalp tension resulting in lesser hair fall.

Scalp massager for hair:

1. Ross Hair Scalp Massager

This extravagant silicone comb will deep clean your hair and give a relaxing massage to your scalp that will release all your stress without causing any harm to the hair follicles. The bristles work the shampoo into your hair and removes dirt, dandruff and dead cells, making it easier and faster to wash your hair. It offers a perfect grip and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands.

Price: Rs.269

2. Caresmith Bloom Scalp Massager

The soft, silicone bristles on this massager gently reaches and coaxes every pore and each root for a truly deep refreshing scalp massage! The flexible yet sturdy bristles of the massager clean the scalp and unclog oil glands so that your hair gets the natural oils it needs to be truly radiant and beautiful! It is lightweight and flexible, you can stick it into any bag or hang it from any hook so it is always right where you need it, when you need it. It is a nifty device that can reduce hair damage and improve the quality of your hair while offering you a truly indulgent spa-like experience every day.

Price: Rs.389

3. Siopaworld Head Massager

Within seconds of using this scalp massager, feel your stress melt away. Be prepared for a euphoric tingling and deep relaxation you will feel all the way in your toes. This scalp massager is incredibly lightweight and small enough to take with you anywhere. The 2mm durable metal wires can easily be reshaped to fit any head size. It relieves the symptoms of headache or dizziness. By gently raising and lowering the scalp and head massager tingler you can increase blood flow and circulation to the desired area allowing your body to soothe itself naturally.

Price: Rs.189

4. Man Matters Hair Scalp Massager

Get a deep scalp cleaning that removes hardened excess sebum oils, dirt, and dandruff flakes without irritating your skin. It relaxes scalp muscles with a wonderful sensation of cleanliness using shampoo and conditioner that releases tension and stress. By stimulating the circulation in your scalp, you're relaxing the hair follicles and providing the best way to increase blood flow through your scalp.

Price: Rs.399

5. Urvinous Hair Scalp Shampoo Brush

This detangler master features an ergonomically-efficient handle that perfectly fits in your hand to give you maximum control. It relieves scalp stress and enhances hair growth. Get a deep scalp cleaning (without the use of your nails to avoid dirt) that removes hardened excess sebum oils, dirt, and dandruff flakes without irritating your skin. By stimulating the circulation in your scalp, you're relaxing the hair follicles and providing the best way to destress in the shower.

Price: Rs.192

6. Herbal Brews - Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

Taking shower with this soft shampoo brush makes your hair and scalp cleaner than before. A soft and high-quality hair brush provides you an enjoyable washing experience. This scalp massager with soft thick silicone bristles stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands providing a deep cleansing and exfoliation of the scalp. Relax the scalp muscles and reduce stress.

Price: Rs.399

7. PROTOUCH LED Hair Therapy Comb

This hair growth comb with LED lights provides a therapeutic and relaxing head massage that improves blood circulation and promotes healthier scalp and stronger hair. It helps prevent further hair loss that boosts better hair growth. It features a red light and blue light therapy. Red light is for hair growth and stronger roots, and blue light is for scalp irritation and oil control.

Price: Rs.2499

8. AGARO Hair Scalp Rechargeable Massager

This head and scalp massager has four heads which rotate both in clockwise and anti-clockwise direction giving you a soothing massage to help stimulate hair growth, deep hair clean, stress and pain relief. The cordless head massager has 4 settings options. You can use this scratcher massager for head and neck, as it is designed to imitate human fingers giving you a relaxing massage. Soft silicone heads prevent hair from being pulled or tangled and will not hurt your skin. The massage heads are detachable for easy cleaning.

Price: Rs.1489

If you have thin, fine and coarse hair, then a scalp massager is just what you need. Apart from stimulating hair growth, it will also relax your scalp, reduce irritation and remove dandruff. A scalp massager will uplift your entire shampoo experience and give you a spa-like treatment at home each day!

