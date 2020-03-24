Scrap to Scrub: Kitchen leftovers are the key beautiful skin: Who knew

Have you experimented with everything for flawless skin? The secret to it, hides in your kitchen. Take this big step towards a no-waste lifestyle.

From purchasing everything from pricey organic products to moisturisers to soaps and cleansing solutions, have you tried everything in the books for flawless skin? The secret to the best skin though, doesn't lie in these products. The secret lies in nature.

The best way to add nutrition to your skin, is by giving it what it really needs - no chemicals and natural ingredients. From anti-ageing products to scar removal to reducing pigmentation and everything else, can easily be achieved from the kitchen! So hold on to those scraps and instead of throwing them away, use these methods to incorporate them into your skincare regimen.

Lemon, Ginger, Carrot Scrub

The mix of these juices is one of the best things your body can get. But After straining the juice, don't just get rid of the pulp. It can be used as a body wash that is known to plump up the skin, adequately moisturise it and get rid of the tan.

Lemon is known to even out the skin tone and carrot and ginger have essential vitamins and minerals that do wonders for every skin type.

Tea Scrub

Once you make the most of that green tea bag, don't dispose of it that easily! Open it up and mix the tea leaves with a dash of lemon juice to make for a gentle face scrub that instantly cures sunburns and can be used as a face mask.

Coffee scrub

Been trying to get rid of that cellulite? Don't throw away those coffee grounds. Instead, mix it with sugar and some coconut oil that makes for the most moisturising scrub and slowly helps get rid of cellulite. Your skin will feel as soft as a baby's bum after you use this!

Cucumber, Mint Scrub

To deal with the hot and humid summer efficiently, nothing is as cooling as cucumber and mint. Make some juice with a mix of cucumber, celery and mint and while straining this, don't throw away the pulp. Instead, use it on your face and body to get rid of summer rashes, heat boils sunburnt skin and chapped skin. It soothes the skin and produces instant relief by getting rid of the irritation.

Lemon and Berry Scrub

Berries make for the ultimate summer drinks. From fresh strawberries to raspberries and blueberries, there is nothing like drinking this with a dash of lime! Once you make the fresh juice, take out the pulp and keep it in the freezer to chill. It is known to reduce sunburn and reduces skin inflammation instantly.

Credits :Getty Images

