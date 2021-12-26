Sea Buckthorn Oil: The absolute marvel that tackles supremely dry skin, wrinkles, and dull skin

If you’ve had a blast of a Christmas night dancing away to glory, you must be tired and so your skin might have made this obvious. Makeup isn’t the solution to everything and we’re certain your skin must have felt exhausted too. You’re not too far from New Year’s Eve, so here’s an ingredient you’d absolutely love to use to give your skin the reboot it needs. Not all oils were made to give us a hard time. Use them wisely and your skin will be in its best form.

For starters, let’s talk about the Siberian pineapple also referred to as Sea buckthorn. These berries are nothing but gold for the skin that needs a major shot of hydration and glow. Lauded to be a genius that can help improve the heart and liver health, your skin can be super unpredictable and give in to the weather’s moods. For instance, in winter, dry skin is super common. That’s where the linoleic acid works to help boost moisture levels. It’s a hero that prevents trans-epidermal water loss so that the skin can take care of its lipid barrier.

Sea buckthorn is gradually gaining its status in the beauty world because of how big an anti-aging agent it can be. A carrier of antioxidants, it’s tough on wrinkles, fine lines, and skin that can get saggy. When you use it regularly, it can help to tone down premature signs of ageing and in turn, give your skin the joy of a youthful skin doused with a glow. Whilst it’s already housed with vital vitamins like A, B1, B6, E, Omega fatty acids, and more, it’s a magical ingredient that’s blessed with double the Vitamin C. Don’t we all read and hear this as the mother of all glowing ingredients?

