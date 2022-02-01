Seaweed for the skin: 6 Seaweed infused skincare products that are literally miracle workers

If the only seaweed you encounter is wrapped around sushi rolls, you’d be missing out on this superstar ingredient’s many benefits for the skin. Oceans are so rich in life and diversity from the salt water and the sun, that it is no surprise that seaweed has some powerful skin caring properties. This includes nutrition to skin in the form of proteins, bioactive peptides, enzymes, minerals and vitamins. This special combination of nutrients makes seaweed help skin from its antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and general anti-aging ability.

Sage Apothecary Natural Dead Sea Mud Mask

This face mask promotes healthy skin. detoxifies skin and makes it softer. It prevents ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines, absorbs excessive oil from the skin, removes impurities, dead skin cells, and dullness from the skin. It thickens and softens skin strands. Enriched with seaweed, it deeply cleanse and unclogs the pores. It eliminates dead skin and dullness from the skin, and restores the vitality of the skin. The mask hydrates, moisturises, and nourishes your skin. It also removes excessive oil and makes your skin clean and fresh.

Price: Rs.435

The Body Shop Seaweed Moisture Cream

Made from mineral rich Irish seaweed, this Seaweed oil-control gel cream helps to balance oil and excess sebum, leaving a matte, shine-free complexion. It is extremely balancing and mattifying. This cream works best for combination and oily skin.

Price: Rs.1295

O3+ Seaweed Night Cream

This night cream is infused with the goodness of seaweed, algae, wheat germ and avocado. It helps minimise skin roughness, wrinkles for a young and radiant skin. It helps in retaining moisture while minimising pores and unifying skin tone. It also helps even out the skin tone and prevent acne.

Price: Rs.858

Good Vibes Seaweed & Green Tea Under Eye Gel

Infused with the wholesome goodness of green tea and seaweed, this eye gel nourishes the skin deeply, fading dark circles and soothing the under eyes effectively. It evenly tones the skin and gives bright, youthful under eyes. It is fortified with the amazing anti-inflammatory properties of green tea and seaweed that revives puffy under eyes instantly. It's cooling solution calms and soothes the sensitive skin.

Price: Rs.299

O3+ Seaweed Acne Control Serum

This seaweed infused serum is especially crafted for oily and acne prone skin. It helps control oil and acne. This serum is also great for cellular repair and provides skin brightening action. This paraben-free serum is whitening, nourishing and brightening.

Price: Rs.1473

Mond’sub Seaweed Facial Mask Sheets

Moisture is essential for a healthier looking skin. With the double effect of seaweed extract and hyaluronic acid this mask has a super-hydrating effect, locking moisture into the skin and giving a more youthful look. It promotes natural collagen production, giving you a glowing look.This product can gradually release the nutrients under the body temperature and permeate quickly into the skin, providing skin with the nutrients and moisture needed.

Price: Rs.414

