THIS SECRET celebrity trick to glowing skin is Godsent and you need to try it NOW

If you’re looking to refresh your skin in under 5 minutes, we have a celebrity trick that might come in handy!
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 06:39 pm
THIS SECRET celebrity trick to glowing skin is Godsent and you need to try it NOW
If you’re one of us and wake up with a swollen face and puffy eyes, let us tell - you’re not alone! We’re always envious of people who wake up refreshed, especially with glowing skin and to be honest, we’ve found a secret to fake it. Apparently, it’s a hack used by many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities to get glowing skin before the red carpet. If you are also a puffball just like us, you know this is a Godsent trick to get things back to normal. 

All you need to do is grab a bowl filled with ice. Let it sit for 5 minutes until the icy water fills up. Now, start dunking your face in the bowl and boy you’ll be surprised! We know its a bit difficult to dip our face in ice, so take cues from Katrina Kaif and do it as long as you can. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Ice dunking not only reduces the puffiness, but it also increases the blood circulation and helps in lymphatic drainage under the skin. It also helps in easing any irritation caused by acne and reduces the spread of bacteria. Ice also reduces the signs of ageing and the appearance of wrinkles. With all these benefits, it also boosts the skin’s natural glow, giving you rosy cheeks for hours. 

If you are prone to oily skin, you can also add a few drops of rose water to the mix and not look like a greasy wonder for once! We told you, this trick was Godsent! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Katrina Kaif beauty hacks: 3 Tricks the actress SWEARS by for flawless skin with and without makeup 

Credits :instagram

