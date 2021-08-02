The secret to happy hair wash moments lies with shampoo bars and here are the reasons to use them for days

Shampoo bars aren’t just the new cool thing on the haircare block but also a great move towards being environmentally conscious. Hopefully not as a fad but as the one that will help us to swap out plastic containers with these handcrafted sudsers packaged to perfection with elements that are kind to the planet earth. There’s more to how awesome these can be, do they store up water as your bottled formulas? Of course, not. Bars tend to stay inside your shower showcase for a longer period although they need little water to give them life. They count massively on beneficial ingredients like hair fall combating onions, exfoliating clays, and nourishing oils all of which are used mostly to build them up. To try: plant-based cleansers as they’re reigning in this sphere.

What exactly are these bars? Same as your shampoo but available through soaps. While it is often not recommended to use soap as your shampoo, these cleanser bars are made with the same agents that go into shampoos. The key to getting your ideal one lies in the harsh chemical-free ones. They’re not just travel-friendly but also will foam up based on how you use them inside the shower. Have you been in a circumstance where you’ve ended up wasting a minuscule amount of shampoo?

These bars are preferred largely for this very reason. It’s fuss-free to handle and priced like any good shampoo. No matter what texture or dyed hair you have, there’s one for everyone to own. Refrain from using this bar on your face and stick to just your tresses. Do not over lather as it can lead to dry hair or oily scalp similar to shampoos. Follow the same hair wash routine as you always do and once your hair is all dried all, go for a serum that can combat dryness.

