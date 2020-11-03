Selena Gomez, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Taylor Swift: 6 Celebs who have KILLED the glass hair look

After the glassy skin and glassy lip looks, the latest fad that has been around for quite a while, is glass hair! Take a look at how celebrities have styled the high-shine hair look.

When it comes to K-beauty, some of the biggest beauty trends began from here. From glassy skin to glassy lips, glittery eyeshadow. The latest trend that has caught the eye of not just celebrities but bloggers and fashionistas as well is the glassy hair look.

While this trend seems to have been around for a while, it is only now that the high-shine finish look that gives a glassy, glossy appearance to the hair, is gaining immense popularity. Check out all the celebs who have sported it already!

Selena Gomez

At the Met Gala a few years ago, Sel sported a new do! Her cropped locks were styled in a poker-straight manner with a layer of high sheen protecting her locks and giving them a bright, mirror finish, showing us how it's done!



Always setting trends, the Bachchan bahu sported the glossy-finish glass hairdo even before it was called that! She walked down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in her gorgeous Cinderella gown, with her hair styled in a sleek manner with evened-out ends and flat-ironed hair. The secret to her glossy locks is running an oil-based serum through the lengths and straightening the hair in small sections.

Taylor Swift

Have short hair but still want to hop on the bandwagon? Take inspiration from Taylor Swift! She styled her hair with a simple inward curl that went all the way from her bangs to the nape of her neck. For Taylor's smooth look, run a fine-tooth comb through your hair strands while straightening your locks.

Kim Kardashian West

If we can count on anybody to get this look right, it has to be Kim Kardashian. The diva has let go of her loose waves and has been sporting poker-straight and mirror-finish hair for a while now, to match every single outfit she sports!

Kylie Jenner

You know the trend is big when beauty mogul Kylie Jenner too hops on the bandwagon. Giving us a peek at her dyed dirty blonde locks, Kylie's hair was all about the sheen and gloss.

Gigi Hadid

Whether she is walking down the ramp or staying home, Gigi always manages to have sleek hair. The supermodel sported sleek, poker-straight and glossy hair while walking down the runway for a designer. Her hair bore a glossy, mirror-like shine to it. The secret to her look? Taming the frizz and protecting your hair against humidity with some hairspray, to ensure every strand stays in place and ensures a glossy sheen over it.

Which diva's hair do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

