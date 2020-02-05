Selena Gomez announces her makeup line Rare Beauty; here’s everything you need to know about it

Selena Gomez gave her fans an exclusive preview of her latest and quite surprising venture, a makeup line named ‘Rare Beauty.’ Browse through to know more!

Since dropping her much awaited album Rare, Selena Gomez has been making headlines either for her excellent style or her tormenting relationship experiences. But today she is the talk of the town for a very different reason. The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer dropped a bomb on social media yesterday announcing the launch of her beauty brand later this year. Making an official statement on Instagram, the singer revealed the name of her beauty brand- appropriately named Rare Beauty.

She shared a video giving her fans a sneak peak of her newest venture. She captioned the video saying, “I’ve been working on this special project for two years...Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community...There’s more to share AND I can’t wait!” In the video, she can be seen having a field day while testing different makeup products which will be sold at Sephora and RareBeauty.com. Though the announcement came as a surprise, Selena Gomez has always been a beauty enthusiast and there is no denying that. Often with help from her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo she can be seen flip-flopping from soft pastels to bold winged eyeliners.

So here are a few things you need to know about Rare Beauty.

When was the beauty brand announced?

Back in August, Gomez filed for a trademark for the brand but officially announced it yesterday on Instagram Live.

What was the inspiration behind the name ‘Rare Beauty’?

The name is her tribute to her latest song, Rare. Selena said, “It’s meant to be enjoyed—it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves.”

What will the beauty line include?

Selena Gomez didn’t let the cat out of the bag and chose to keep the brand’s vastness under covers. She said, “There’s lots and lots of other things I want to share with you guys, but we’re going to share them within a few months.” But seeing the singer try out different lip shades offers a few hints of all the amazing hues we should brace ourselves for.

When will it launch?

The singer-songwriter mentioned in her video that the products will be up for grabs this summer in North America. She also mentioned that she has a lot more details to talk about and she can’t wait! Well neither can the beauty world.

How excited are you about Selena Gomez’s beauty line Rare Beauty? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More