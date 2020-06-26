Selena Gomez to Kylie Jenner: 5 Brunette haired celebrities who went blonde and ACED the look

Feel like going crazy and experimenting with your hair? Let these celebrities be the inspiration you seek!

Changing hair colours is a huge decision for it does have consequences on the hair. The effects of bleach aren't the nicest and can leave your hair feeling limp, dry and rough. That doesn't seem to have stopped a number of celebrities from switching things up and undergoing a huge transformation with their locks. A handful of them even took the plunge and dyed their dark brunette locks a light blonde shade to experiment or for work, seem to have come through, for we thought they looked fabulous even with lighter hair. Here are some of the best transformations we are seeking inspiration from!

Selena Gomez

While undergoing a huge change in fashion, Selena also switched things up and went for a whole new hairdo by dyeing her hair blonde. She left her roots black though so her hair wasn't as badly damaged from the scalp - a good decision to help protect the new hair!

Kylie Jenner

Changing your hair up and causing a stir just for an event? Trust Kylie Jenner to pull it off! For her second MET Gala, the beauty mogul underwent a huge transformation and dyed her dark black locks a bright, platinum blonde to go with her salmon pink glamorous outfit. The biggest fashion event is a good enough reason to go blonde, right?

Victoria Beckham

Posh Spice's iconic look is her short, pixie haircut that framed her face well and became a huge trend. She also dyed her hair blonde while she was part of the Spice Girls group but then stopped and let her natural brunette locks be.

Kim Kardashian West

Known for her long, brunette mane, Kim took the plunge and dyed her hair a platinum blonde leading to a huge trend in her fans and followers following suit! Either way, Kim aced the look we think!

Anne Hathaway

The naturally brunette haired actress also took the plunge and went blonde when she had a pixie haircut. It was a new look that took some time to get used to for her fans were in love with her silky and glossy locks. But Hathaway pulled off the look with ease and looked ultra-chic in it!

Who according to you rocked the blonde hair best? Are you considering changing your locks during quarantine? Comment below and let us know!

