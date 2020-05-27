Self care: 6 things to practice at home everyday and add to your beauty routine 

For more distractions and to pamper your body, nothing does it quite like self-care at home.

It has been a while since most of us have been pampered in salons and spas. Managing and handling things at home has become our way of coping with things. Something we are taught to follow, especially in airplanes, is an important life lesson. In the case of an emergency, it is always important to first look after oneself and then assist others, is what we are told before every flight takes off. This motto though, should be followed through not just in flights but even otherwise as it teaches us that nothing is more important than self-care.

Today, self-care isn't about taking leaves when needed or even eating right, because its all at home. Today, self-care is all about looking after the skin and hair and pampering oneself. Get ready to prioritise yourself and make that 'me time' extra special by imbibing these beauty rituals into your routine.

Take a bath

Not a shower, a bath. Use bath salts, bath bombs candles and relax in the water until you skin has withered, for a rejuvenated feeling like no other. Plus, get all the gunk off your body!

Clean your makeup brushes

Sure, everybody constantly talks about how therapeutic cleaning is. But nobody knows how great it is to clean and de-gunk makeup brushes! Use either your facial cleaner or a mild soap to clean them and let the water run till all the colour oozes out, so you don't get acne from using the same brush the next time you wear makeup.

Deep-condition hair

Give your tresses the TLC it deserves. There is no better time than now to pamper your stands with DIY masks or even hair oils that will do the trick and make your hair smooth and silky.

Exfoliate

Slough away the dead and dry skin cells and make space for new ones to grow! Give yourself a soothing massage with a scrub and feel instantly refreshed with silky, smooth skin and reach new heights of relaxation!

Gua Sha

No self-care routine is complete without a massage. Gua Sha tools are made of rose quarts that are known to evenly expand and spread blood flow for healthy-looking skin and a clear complexion. This also helps in sculpting the face!

Eye and lip masks

Sure, face masks do their bit in leaving one rejuvenated, but eye and lip masks re the true champions. Care for them with intensive eye masks that help in getting rid of dark pigmentation around the area and also add sunscreen to your lips so they don't discolour.

