6 Best self-tanners to get a stunning, bronze glow

Nothing is prettier than the sun-kissed glow, that not just grabs attention but can turn others green with envy. And in the process of getting the gorgeous tan, don't you put your skin to a torcher. With self-tanners, you can fake a glow and even protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Prolonged sun exposure to the skin can cause sunburn, photo-aging and can increase the risk of skin cancer. Want to flaunt the holiday glow without taking one? If yes, we have rounded up some amazing self-tanners, right from mousse to lotions that can give you the golden glow in the comfort of your home.

Here are the 6 best self-tanners to get a healthy tan.

Scroll below to discover the best self-tanners out there.

1. Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

Do you crave a natural-looking, bronzed glow? Then this foamy, lightweight self-tanner can help you get just that. The salon-quality formula is enriched with the goodness of aloe vera and coconut. It smoothes onto the skin to give you a flawless finish.

Price:$24.00

2. St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

If you steer away from self-tanners because of the unpleasant smell, then let's just tell you this mousse comes with a mood-boosting fragrance. Sounds great right? It is streak-free and super easy to apply. Whether you want a light, sun-kissed glow or a deeper bronze one, it allows you to control the depth of the tan. This vegan formula is lightweight, dries off quickly on the skin and is non-sticky too.

Price:$32.00

3. Botanic Tree Self Tanner-Organic Sunless Tanner

Stop wasting your time basking in the sun! This organic self-tanner can just give you the glow you are looking for in no time. It leaves your skin perfectly tanned. Oh yes, without that orange tint! Infused with shea butter and 10 organic fruit extracts, it helps rejuvenate your skin and leaves it fresh and hydrated.

Price:$25.19

4. Tan Physics True Color Sunless Tanner Tanning Lotion

Don't mistake it for an ordinary tanner, this formula is a tanner and anti-aging moisturizer in a bottle. It leaves a gorgeous bronze glow on the skin and at the same time works to hydrate and replenish the skin. The tanning lotion gives a rich, natural color to the skin. Plus, it is laden with natural ingredients such as argan oil, coconut oil, natural caramel and sugars, organic aloe vera, and hydrolyzed collagen that helps to hydrate and replenish the skin.

Price:$37.58

5. Sun Laboratories Ultra Dark Self-Tanning Lotion for Body and Face

Make your skin look like you just walked off the beach with the self-tanning lotion. The paraben-free formula contains vitamin E, vitamin C, and aloe vera to give you a smooth, lovely natural tan. The fast-drying lotion can be used on both your face and body.

Price:$27.00

6. TAN-LUXE The Butter - Illuminating Tanning Butter

The super luxurious 4-in-1 formula helps to hydrate, perfect and illuminate the skin alongside giving you a natural-looking tan. It contains light-reflecting, micro particles that make the skin look radiant. Also, enriched with skin-nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E, raspberry seed oil, oat oil, and coconut oil, combined with cocoa butter and shea butter.

Price:$38.00

Self-tanners leave your skin with a pleasing glow, one that will get you noticed wherever you go. It temporarily tans your skin to give you the desired look. So, are you ready for that beautiful, sun-tanned glow?

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

