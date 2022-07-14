7 Best Self tanning lotions for a natural, sun kissed glow

Self-tanning seems like a tedious process, until you have your hands on the best self-tanning lotions of all time. Keeping the same in mind, we have narrowed down the top tanning lotions for you here. These lotions reduce the risk of toasting your skin and making you look like a Cheetos. The formulas are created to hydrate the skin and are easily absorbed. Most of these formulas are vegan and all natural. Recommended by beauty experts, these self-tanning lotions are the holy grail brands and can be totally relied upon. The best part is that these lotions smell good, make skin healthy and convert your skin into that of a Greek goddess. Take a look at these products.

Self tanning lotions

1. Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Tanning Lotion

Beauty by Earth is known for its organic, clean formula. It is enriched with shea butter, aloe and multiple hydrating botanical extracts. This unique blend allows you to tan your skin without being harsh to your skin. From golden glow to olive skin, you can enjoy a beautiful sun kissed facial tanning with this lotion. The lotion can be used on both the face and the body. The brand also provides self-tanning solutions in the form of spray, mousse and tanning drops.

2. Tanologist Express Self Tan Mousse

When you need a quick and fast tan on your skin, this self tan mousse from Tanologist can help you out. It has an express formula that lets you enjoy different shades of tanning with different application time. The tanning lasts for up to a week and fades eventually. Formulated with grapefruit, juniper and goji berries, the formula is super hydrating for the skin. With resin extracts, the formula works on skin firming and toning. The mousse dries quickly and is transparent in texture. It doesn't feel heavy on the skin. Being dermatological tested, the formula is considered safe for sensitive skin types.

3. Botanic Tree Self Tanner

This is a plant-based tanner that gives you a phenomenal bronze glow without exposing your skin to the sun. It hydrates the skin deeply while delivering it a sun-kissed glow. Packed with nourishing fruit extracts and shea butter, the formula is gentle on the skin and keeps it rejuvenated. The tanner is fast-absorbing and gives a beautiful skin tan. Since the product is free from parabens and toxic chemicals, you can use it without the fear of skin irritations.

4. Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Body Butter

When looking for a super-nourishing self tanning lotion, this one stands out as the top-rated product. It is formulated with a blend of chia seeds, peppermint oils, eucalyptus and coconut. The nourishing formula helps in sealing in the moisture and keeping the skin hydrated. It has radiance boosting micro-pigments that lends an instant glow to the skin. The product gives you the required tan on the skin along with skin-correcting benefits that reduce redness on the skin.

5. Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse

A lightweight mousse that makes your skin perfectly tanned just in time without damaging the skin, is the dream. And this one from Coco & Eve is one such formula. Packed with botanical extracts like, raw virgin coconuts, and amino acids, this vegan and all natural, mousse helps in reducing skin pigmentation and stretch marks for that perfectly healthy skin. Infused with cell shape technology, the formula can even be used for improving the signs of aging. With the guava and mango fragrance, the tanner smells divine. You can rely on this product to get a beautiful golden glow with no orange tones.

6. Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Self Tanner Lotion

Jergens sun self tanner lotion is great for attaining a flawless, natural-looking color instantly. The formula is crafted with natural ingredients like coconut oil and vitamin E which moisturize the skin deeply. These ingredients are also beneficial for providing a streak-free color. If you have oily skin, then you can expect to get a natural-looking tan without any greasiness. The product serves the purpose of a tanner, moisturizer and bronzer. Its light coconut scent gives beach vibes.

7. Tanceuticals Self Tanner

Tanceuticals self tanner is a combination of healthy fruit extracts like açaí berry, mango butter and vitamin E, which improve the skin texture and appearance. Though the product is designed for self-tanning, it can also be used for moisturizing purposes. Infused with coconut scent, the formula can be worn for long hours without any sensitivity to the smell. You can apply it to your skin and blend it. The formula dries easily and lets you enjoy a golden tan for around 6-7 days. There are no harmful ingredients like parabens or mineral oil in it.

Getting a perfect skin tan can be quite challenging. There are risks of discoloration involved in the process. A slight mistake can ruin skin tanning for you. So, it is important to invest in decent self-tanning lotions which have natural and vegan formula. Also, such tanning lotions are mess-free and can be applied just like regular body lotions. This list that we have curated here contains such lotions. If you wish to enjoy the look of a greek-goddess, grab any one of these products from this list, and you are good to go!

