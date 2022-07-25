7 Amazing setting powders on Amazon for a flawless look

A good setting powder is a non-negotiable must-have in any makeup kit. Setting your makeup is one of the most important steps of your makeup routine. When you set the makeup, it has longevity, because we are sure you don't want to carry your makeup everywhere and keep touching up. Even if you do not want a matte look, setting powder can be applied strategically in the T-zone, which can absorb excess oil and keep products in place longer. Setting powder is not only used to lock in your makeup but also to complete the look of makeup, to create a smoother, more poreless, and texture-less surface.

7 Amazing Setting Powders On Amazon

1. Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

This is a mineral-based setting powder designed to help control shine and smooth skin texture with a hint of color. This mineral powder provides the perfect finishing touch to your makeup base. Maybelline Fit Me finishing powder provides coverage for a wide array of skin tones.

Price: $6.99

2. COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Pressed Powder

This setting powder is formulated with tapioca and aloe vera powder to absorb oil and control shine all day long. It perfects and evens skin tone for a natural-looking glow. This is a pressed powder with buildable coverage that does not cake. It is formulated with formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, sulfates and talc.

Price: $8.50

3. ETUDE HOUSE Zero Sebum Drying Powder

This is a loose powder that contains 80% mineral that makes skin look clear and matte without clumps. Control the extra sebum with control powder and make a clear skin with this mineral powder. Sugar polymer present in it controls the extra oil and cotton extract improves health of your skin, making your skin healthy and dewy. This product is free from pigment synthesis, mineral oil, talc, animal raw material and artificial fragrance.

Price: $8.90

4. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP HD Finishing Powder

This silky mineral based pressed color correcting powder provides translucent coverage and has a lightweight matte finish. All NYX makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free product. NYX does not test any of their products on animals.

Price: $9.49

5. L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Pro-Sweep and Lock Loose Matte Setting Face Powder

This product is made of micro-fine loose powder formula that sweeps on to blurs lines and pores for a smooth finish and a matte look. This translucent loose powder makeup easily creates a soft focus look with a matte effect as it sets makeup. This infallible setting powder dusts on to lock in your makeup for a perfect complexion that is never cakey. This powder can also be used to set makeup, bake under eyes, or even mattify lip products.

Price: $7.47

6. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Finishing Powder

This amazing translucent setting powder contains anti-aging peptides, silk, hydrolyzed collagen and antioxidants. Developed with plastic surgeons, this finishing powder is designed to blur the appearance of pores and imperfections. The hydrolyzed collagen, and antioxidants smooths, softens and conditions skin for a more youthful, airbrushed complexion. The universal translucent shade imparts all skin tones with a silky, skin-perfecting finish and can be applied throughout the day for on-the-go touch-ups, and doubles as a blotting powder, too!

Price: $30.00

7. Black Opal 0.7 Ounce True Color Soft Velvet Finishing Powder

Formulated with a velvety texture, this powder softens and sets without caking. Shade ID technology balances multi-colored chromatic pigments to adjust to your unique skin tone. Airy, oil-absorbing formula works for all skin types. This setting powder sets and perfects makeup for hours of flawless wear. Also this product is paraben-free, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free.

Price: $9.99

If you want to keep your skin less oily all day, opt for a matte or translucent powder versus one with illuminating additives. Just like that every skin need is different and needs a unique blend of setting powder to keep the makeup intact all day.

