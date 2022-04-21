Setting powders that will ensure that your makeup stays put all day long

A setting powder helps to set or hold your foundation in place and prevent it from rubbing off. Setting powder can also help reduce the sticky feeling and shine that foundation often has after it is applied. Some women use setting powder to absorb excess oil and use it to touch up their makeup throughout the day. Here we have a list of the best setting powders for you to choose from.

Setting powders for long-lasting makeup:

Here, we have a list of the best and most comfortable setting powders.

1. SUGAR Cosmetics - All Set To Go - Translucent Powder

This powder keeps base makeup in place for up to 8 hours. It controls oil and keeps the skin shine-free. It also covers pores, wrinkles and fine lines. This translucent powder gives a smooth, matte finish and suits all skin types.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

2. MyGlamm Glow To Glamour Shimmer & Fixing Powder

This setting powder enhances the complexion. It is colourless on the skin with a pearlescent finish. It contains vitamin E and antioxidant properties. It helps set the makeup to make it last longer. The soft focus effect blurs the look of fine lines and imperfections and doesn't settle into fine lines and pores. Besides mattifying the skin, this formula also instantly mattifies any lipstick. Apart from your face, these powders work well to create a dimension on the body as well.

Price: Rs.717

Buy Now

3. Just Herbs Compact Powder

This sweat and heat resistant compact face powder can be worn all day long. It controls oil and keeps the makeup settled for a longer time duration. It is enriched with pure Ayurvedic ingredients like rice starch, jojoba oil and liquorice that easily blends into the skin keeping it hydrated and naturally flawless. Feel your skin, even better with this mattifying herb enriched make-up base setter powder. Charged with SPF 15+ sun protection, it keeps the sweat at bay.

Price: Rs.477

Buy Now

4. Maybelline New York Fit Me Loose Powder

This mineral based loose finishing powder adds the perfect finishing touch to your base makeup. It controls shine and smooths the skin’s texture, giving it a sheer hint of colour.

Price: Rs.535

Buy Now

5. Swiss Beauty Ultra Fine Loose Finish Powder

You can now sparkle with confidence and walk miles with a perfectly unblemished impression. Providing full-coverage, this long-lasting powder works as a topcoat. The extra sticky formula provides double coverage. Radiate class with just a little dab of this spectacular powder. It extends a mattifying effect by absorbing excess sebum as a moisturising agent along with vitamin E which improves skin health.

Price: Rs.404

Buy Now

6. L.A Girl Pro Loose Setting Powder

This is also a matte-based powder that comes with a lightweight formula and evens out your skin and complexion too. Being a matte-based formula, it gives you a great finish and stays intact for a longer time. Moreover, it does not let your skin look oily and shiny.

Price: Rs.1085

Buy Now

7. MyGlamm Pose HD Setting Powder

This translucent setting powder contains special micro-beads and powders that give you that professional soft-focus effect. It features a matte, sensorial texture with shine control. The encapsulated hyaluronic acid helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The lightweight formula provides all-day comfort.

Price: Rs.629

Buy Now

8. Lakmé 9 to 5 Natural Finishing Powder

This lightweight finishing powder is infused with the goodness of aloe vera and green tea extracts. It protects the skin from city pollution and provides an oil-free, matte look. You can complete your look with this universal shade that works perfectly for all skin tones.

Price: Rs.468

Buy Now

Your makeup is only as good as your base makeup. And the secret to a flawless base makeup is setting it right. These setting powders are extremely high-quality and will absorb all the excess oil and give your makeup the perfect matte finish. It will also ensure that your makeup stays put throughout the day.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

