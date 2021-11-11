‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Paul Rudd swears by this genius of a skincare product

It's a given that sunscreen is the supreme saviour of all skin woes. Step out and have a day without having your skin protected from the sun and tell us your skin is free of complaints. The UV rays aren't kind enough to let your skin stay raw and hence, sunscreen is a must in your everyday skincare kitty come what season. Guess who swears by sunscreens? Paul Rudd.

Do we have your attention? While you dig the glow, nurture the thought of having healthy skin. The American actor may have had you enticed with his impeccable talent proven through his movies and television sitcoms like the ever-loved Friends. Here’s something as compelling a detail can get. He bagged the title, “Sexiest Man Alive” as acknowledged by People. The magazine made him the face of the cover and spoke of how he’s the crush for life. Who would disagree? Ageing backward is the cool thing that doesn’t come easy to everybody but exceptions exist and here’s the Ant-Man owing it out loud officially. We guess sunscreen has a role to play in this.

The 52-year-old actor time and again blesses skincare savants with a few notable secrets and this has us intrigued and sure to get us to slather on sunscreen all day. While using a concealer to cover up dark circles is something he opts for and cutting down on carbs to stay fit and fine, Paul mentioned in an interview once that he’s a believer in sunscreen and uses it religiously not to tackle wrinkles rather he doesn’t want to get skin cancer. As per research, regular usage of sunscreen can help lower the risk of getting Melanoma. So, don’t sleep on the benefits of sunscreen.

Do you use sunscreen every day? Which is your go-to product? Let us know in the comments below.

