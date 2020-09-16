Shahnaz Husain guides you through the right way to add glamour to your eye makeup while wearing a mask

During the COVID season and masks, a lot of the attention is on our eyes which is why it’s important to pick the right kind of makeup look for your eyes. Find out how!

Due to the current COVID crisis, masks have become life-saving and mandatory. Lipstick sales are down because the lips are not seen. But, the demand for eye make-up products is rising. In fact, bold eye make-up is becoming even more popular. We cannot see the lips behind the mask, but the eyes are visible and can be made to look even more attractive. This is the thought behind the rising demand for eye make-up items.

As far as trends are concerned, black-lined eyes continue to be in and so does liquid eyeliner. In fact, liquid eyeliner is best for achieving the dramatic look for the eyes. First, apply a light shadow over the eyelid and a dark one in the crease of the eyes. Light grey on the eyelid would look glamorous. Apply a line of black eyeliner close to the lashes on the upper lid. A useful tip is to smudge the liner and then apply it again. Extend the liner outwards and slightly upwards, beyond the outer corner of the eyes. Use plenty of mascara. In fact, black shadow on the outer corners of the eyes can also help to achieve the same look. For the lower lid, apply liner as close to the lower lashes as possible, but start from the middle of the lower eyelid and take the line towards the outer eyes.

If you wish, you can go for smoky eyes, a trend that is still in. For smoky eyes, line the eyes with eyeliner. Then smudge it with a sponge-tipped applicator, so that it is not a harsh line. You can also apply dark eye shadow over the eyeliner for a smudged effect.

Eyelashes can look thicker with skilfully applied mascara. A little practice is what you need. First of all, take good care of your lashes to protect their natural beauty. At night, use a cleansing gel and cotton wool to remove eye make up gently. For upper lashes, put cleanser on cotton wool and wrap it around your index finger. Brush through the lashes from underneath. To remove mascara from the lower lashes, use a cotton bud with a little cleanser on it.

For eyelash, make-up choose good quality mascara. Roll-on mascara is easy to apply. You need a small brush, to brush out the lashes, after applying mascara.

Using a hand mirror, look downwards into it. Then, apply it in two or three light coats, using upward strokes for the upper lashes and downward strokes for the lower lashes. Wait for the first coat to dry and then apply the second one. After applying the final coat and letting it dry, brush out the lashes to separate them.

If you apply a little powder on the lashes between the coats of mascara, they will appear thicker.

The latest buzz word in eye glamour is eyelash extensions. They are attached on natural eyelashes, one by one to make the lashes look thicker. A trained make-up artist has to attach them. It’s up to you to decide how thick you want your lashes to be. The eyelash extensions may last for about 3 weeks to a month and then you will have to get them done again. Basically, the eyelash extensions are synthetic strands that are specially curved to look like natural eyelashes. If you apply mascara, use the water-based kind.

- Inputs by: Shahnaz Husain, Beauty Expert

Also Read: Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain explains the side effects of using FAKE cosmetic products

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×