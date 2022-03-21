Shampoo for dry hair: Here’s what you need to smoothen your frizzy hair strands

Looking for the best shampoo for dry hair? Your frantic search ends here. It is the time to nourish your hungry hair before it becomes completely malnourished. Tired of checking out shampoo for dry scalp, shampoo for damaged hair, hair repair shampoo, moisturising shampoo or organic shampoo for dry hair? Unwind your stress and relax because we have packed all the necessary information for you. For a sneak peek, scroll down NOW!

Dry hair require more attention as they can affect your mood while styling them. For managing them well and styling them effortlessly, you need two products at your hands. First, the best shampoo for dry hair and second, a conditioner. You can also add a hair care kit to these two products for pampering your hair a little more. In order to revive your hair’s natural beauty and to attain Rupanzel like mane, we have made it simpler for you by categorising the must have shampoos for dry hair into four parts which are as follows:

A. Hair Repair Shampoo

B. Natural Shampoo

C. Ayurvedic Shampoo

D. Shampoo plus Conditioner for rough hair

Let's get the shopping spree started to welcome healthy, shiny and smooth hair! Grab your favourite comb, hair clips, buns, scrunchies, bobby pins because soon you are going to undergo drastic transformation. Your hair won’t misbehave, your hair will maintain its quality and most importantly they will no longer look frizzy and dull. Play with multiple hair styles without bothering about your hair because these shampoos, conditioners and hair care kits will act as warriors to keep dryness, dullness and damaged hair at bay.

Roll over the list below and pick the best shampoo for dry hair as per your convenience:

To begin with the very first category..

A. Hair Repair Shampoo

How does hair repair shampoo work on dull and damaged hair?

Hair repair shampoo paves way for a drastic hair transformation. It offers everything that dull and damaged hair needs to restore its lost glory. Right from nutrients, Vitamins to moisture, a hair repair shampoo provides everything to stimulate hair growth and retain the original texture of your hair. With a hair repair shampoo at your hands, you can undergo a salon-like transformation after every hair wash.

1. L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Absolut Repair Shampoo

L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Absolut Repair Shampoo is crafted for dry and damaged hair. This shampoo provides deep conditioning and strength to your dull hair. It is infused with the goodness of gold quinoa and wheat protein for instantly repaired and resurfaced hair. It offers resistance to hair damage so that your hair can never misbehave. The deep nourishment served by this shampoo restores fibre and leaves hair feeling stronger, smoother and softer to touch.

Price: Rs. 695

Buy Now

2. Dove Intense Repair Shampoo

Dove Intense Repair Shampoo repairs dry and damaged hair. It is a strengthening shampoo for attaining smooth and strong hair instantly. This mild shampoo for dry hair is suitable for both men and women. It is enriched with fibre activates that repairs hair follicles and dry strands instantly post hair wash. The intense damage repair system offered by this shampoo will prevent your hair against breakage and makes your hair more beautiful. It is a must have shampoo that is specially crafted for dull, dry, lifeless, colour treated hair and hair suffering from any sort of damage.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 479

Buy Now

3. The Moms Co. Natural Damage Repair KA + Hair Shampoo

The Moms Co. Natural Damage Repair KA + Hair Shampoo comes with keratin and Moroccan argan oil for dry and damaged hair. The goodness of keratin protects, restores damaged hair, moisturises and strengthens your hair completely. On the other hand, Moroccan argan oil adds shine, nourishes and reduces hair breakage. If you are looking for hair repairing shampooing that can improve your hair structure, then this hair repair shampoo is worth the value. This shampoo is suitable for dry, frizzy hair and also acts as a hair loss or an anti hair fall shampoo.

Price: Rs. 492

Deal: Rs. 369

Buy Now

B. Natural Shampoo for Dry Hair

What is a natural shampoo for dry hair and how does it work towards betterment?

Natural shampoos are strictly made up from plant based extracts without any dash of chemicals. They have greener sciences and formulas that can deeply nourish dry hair and related hair issues. They help in retaining the shine, texture and quality of your hair.

In addition, they keep your scalp hydrated by locking in the correct amount of moisture. Soothing irritated cells is the main aim of natural shampoo for dry and damaged hair. These shampoos will take you a step closer to nature and nt only refresh you mind but soul too.

4. Love Beauty & Planet Shampoo

Love Beauty & Planet Shampoo is a sulphate free shampoo that is formulated with natural apple cider vinegar and jasmine. It is a shine restore shampoo with no parabens and dye. This shampoo also contains jasmine essential oil that smoothes dry ends and leaves a long lasting floral fragrance. Love Beauty & Planet Shampoo is purely made from plant based cleansers and thus the best natural shampoo for dry frizzy hair. What’s more? This shampoo is made up from 100 percent organic coconut oil that is one of the superfoods to revive nourishment.

Price: Rs. 600

Deal: Rs. 507

Buy Now

5. Garnier Fructis Hair Food - Nourishing Banana Shampoo For Dry Hair

This is a shampoo that is environmentally friendly. It contains banana extract and all vegan formulas to drench the thirst of your dry hair. With 94 percent biodegradable formula, Garnier Fructis Hair Food Banana Shampoo for dry hair provides deep nutrition to your hair without weighing it down. This moisturising shampoo contains no silicone and no artificial colourants as it is only committed to care and sustainability. Thoroughly cleanse, intensely hydrate, and deeply nourish your dry hair with this natural shampoo at your hands.

Price: Rs. 549

Deal: Rs. 389

Buy Now

6. Herbal Essences bio

Herbal Essences bio is enriched with real plant based extracts and argan oil of Morocco. It repairs damaged and frizzy hair and thus a must have shampoo for helping your lifeless hair return back to glory. The renewed blend of natural antioxidants, aloe vera and other natural sources of essential nutrients curate scents of fizzy citrus, exotic spices and creamy vanilla. This natural shampoo for dry hair is packed with all the nutrients and is rich in essential fats. It invigorates all your senses amidst showers and makes your hair smoother and softer. If you wish to experience the freedom of frizz, you ought to bring this natural shampoo home without any second thoughts.

Price: Rs. 600

Deal: Rs. 356

Buy Now

C. Ayurvedic Shampoo

An ayurvedic shampoo offers all the medicinal properties that your hair requires for 100 percent nourishment. The power packed herbal elements improve the quality of your hair, prevent hair fall and keep your hair healthy. The shampoos incorporate all the natural herbs to treat and cure all sorts of hair issues and scalp problems. The ayurvedic goodness of these shampoos will never go wrong on your hair.

7. Mamaearth BhringAmla Shampoo

Mamaearth BhringAmla Shampoo is pureply crafted with the richness of ayurvedic herbs. It is suitable for dry and frizzy hair. With Bhringraj and Amla for intense hair treatment, this shampoo effectively works to repair hair damage from root to tip. It promotes hair growth and exceptional results to make your hair silky smooth and manageable. The oils present in the shampoo penetrate deep within the roots and stimulate the hair follicles, leading to increased hair growth. The time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients present in the shampoo ensure that the scalp is cleansed thoroughly and the roots are strengthened that reduce dandruff.

Price: Rs. 349

Deal: Rs. 313

Buy Now

8. Just Herbs Lush Methi Shikakai Shampoo

Just Herbs Lush Methi Shikakai Shampoo is one such shampoo that offers huge benefits. It is ayurvedic and imparts volume to hair. It reduces dryness, adds strength and bounce to your hair. By strengthening the roots, it deeply nourishes and conditions your hair. With hibiscus, it prevents dryness, breakage and frizz. With vetiver, it improves blood circulation up to the hair follicles. And with wheat germ, this ayurvedic shampoo for rough and dry hair strengthens the follicles from the roots itself.

Price: Rs. 625

Deal: Rs. 500

Buy Now

9.TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Methi Sulphate Free Shampoo

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Methi Sulphate Free Shampoo is best suited for dull, dry, brittle, dehydrated strands. This shampoo for dry hair is meant for men and women. This shampoo that is inspired by the wellness of natural herbs like Methi, Bhringraj and Amla is a standalone hair and scalp wellness therapy that effectively targets various concerns attributing to hair fall, breakage, dandruff and dullness. It restores the vitality of the hair and strengthens the hair roots, thereby reducing the hair loss. A healthy scalp leads to healthy hair and this shampoo cleanse the scalp and ensures proper deep nourishment to your hair follicles.

Price: Rs. 595

Deal: Rs. 349

Buy Now

D. Shampoo plus Conditioner for Rough Hair

Shampoos with conditioners are nothing but a way to cut down the length of the hair washing session. These shampoos are an amalgamation of both cleansing and conditioning properties that leave your hair clean and smooth. No need to rely on any other product, just a shampoo and you are done with an intensive hair washing and nourishment session.

10. Alphavedic Rice Shampoo & Natural Conditioner

Alphavedic Rice Shampoo & Natural Conditioner for curly, damaged and frizzy hair. It is effective in strengthening hair follicles, restoring natural shine and boosting hair growth. It is made up from 97 percent organic ingredients that reduces hair fall and makes hair shinier. It is a shampoo plus conditioner to provide all what your dry hair needs in one go. Other natural ingredients formulated to repair and strengthen weak, damaged and brittle hair promote growth by effectively cleaning your hair and scalp from toxins. This shampoo plus conditioner rejuvenates hair, retains moisture and gives you easy to manage silky hair.

Price: Rs. 595

Deal: Rs. 449

Buy Now

11. Biotique Bio Henna Leaf Fresh Texture Shampoo & Conditioner

Biotique Bio Henna Leaf Fresh Texture Shampoo & Conditioner has a luxurious formula that cleans and conditions your hair with a dash of henna’s richest brown tones. This shampoo eliminates the dryness, flaking and itching associated with dandruff. It leaves your hair fresh, lustrous and full of a natural body. It has a beneficial blend of pure henna leaves, soap nut and berberry to cleanse and condition your dry and frizzy hair. This shampoo smoothes hair texture and promotes shiny, manageable hair with its natural ingredients.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 215

Buy Now

12. Pantene Advanced Hair Fall Solution

Pantene Advanced Hair Fall Solution is a 2 in1 silky smooth care shampoo plus

conditioner. This shampoo penetrates to the core and helps strengthen hair at the structural level. This shampoo shows its results just in one wash. In this one wash you can see frizz free and silky, smooth hair. It gives lasting strength for reduced hairfall due to breakage. Secondly, this 2 in 1 shampoo plus conditioner for rough hair provides advanced nourishment and protection.

Price: Rs. 670

Deal: Rs. 519

Buy Now

Here are some combo sets that you can bring home for an intensive hair care regime:

13. Vedix Hair Fall Control Regimen for Dry Hair

Vedix Hair Fall Control Regimen for Dry Hair is a customised ayurvedic hair care regimen 3 product kit. It contains hair oil, shampoo and hair serum. It is a safe and effective hair care kit crafted for dry hair with dry scalp and wavy hair with hair fall. It gently cleanses dirt and pollutants while balancing the pH and natural oils on the scalp. In addition, it conditions hair strands and keeps hair moisturised that reduces breakage. It is formulated by ayurvedic doctors and physicians that are safe and effective. The herbal ingredients of the shampoo with no silicone, paraben, and sulphate makes it a sheer winner.

Price: Rs. 2697

Deal: Rs. 1399

Buy Now

14. Curl Up Ultra Defining Bundle

Do you possess curly hair? Then, Curl Up Ultra Defining Bundle is especially crafted for you to make your hair manageable and lustrous. It contains a shampoo, conditioner, a leave-in curl cream and hair gel. This combo is curated for dry frizzy, wavy and curly hair types. All you have to do is follow a three step process and you can play with multiple hairdos to rock it throughout the day. This combo of four products is sulphate, paraben and silicone free perfect for healthy and shiny hair.

Price: Rs. 2645

Deal: Rs. 2250

Buy Now

15. L'Oréal Professionnel Hair Spa

L'Oréal Professionnel Hair Spa is a deep nourishing shampoo and conditioner combo for dry hair. These products contain the goodness of water lily that infuses the hair fiber with nutrients and moisture. This scalp massage-able conditioner deeply nourishes the scalp and hair. It helps in keeping your hair hydrated, soft and shiny.

Price: Rs. 798

Deal: Rs. 758

Buy Now

So which of the shampoo for dry hair is making its way to your cart? We are sure you cannot resist flipping your hair with utmost style. Say goodbye to frizzy, dull, damaged, thin, dry, rough hair by bringing any of these warriors home. Be it dry skin or dry hair, don’t let it hamper your style and already existing natural beauty. To make it easier for you while engaging into an intensive dry hair care session, scroll down and check out the steps to pamper your dry hair. You are just one step away from flaunting smoother and silkier hair.

Steps to follow for an intensive dry hair care regimen:

1. Apply coconut or any natural oil for an effective hair care regime.

2. Always wash your hair only twice or thrice a week. Do not wash your hair everyday.

3. Use a mild shampoo that consists of natural, ayurvedic and other superfood necessary for managing dry hair.

4. During shampooing and cleansing, apply the shampoo evenly on wet hair.

5. Massage your scalp and create lather.

6. Rinse thoroughly and ensure there are no soap or shampoo residues dwelling in your hair or scalp.

7. Remove the excessive water from your hair and take a coin sized conditioner on to your palms. Rub it with your hands and fingers.

8. Emulsify it only on your hair and not on the scalp.

9. Rinse it thoroughly.

10. When your hair is damp, pour a small quantity of serum on your palm and fingers and detangle your hair gently.

11. Do not depend on blow dryers for completing drying your hair.

All the above steps will help you maintain your hair’s quality and texture. If you follow these steps without skipping any, we are sure nothing can stop you from counting your smoother hairflips. But always remember to consult the consult if you are allergic to any ingredients or come across unpleasant and unmanageable results. After a thorough and intensive inspection of your hair type and scalp post hair wash, look for the immediate positive and negative results. Not every shampoo suits all and neither the hair quality and texture of millions is the same. If things work your way, CONGRATULATIONS! You are lucky. If things work the other way around, you are still to discover your dry hair’s best companion.

What else do you need? You have the best shampoo for dry hair and also a hair care kit along with the steps for healthy and manageable hair. Ditch the harmful chemicals that take off the real shine, oil and moisture and try your hands on everything that your hair truly needs.

FAQs

1. Which is the most important ingredient that you should look for in a shampoo for dry hair?

Ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil and egg are like superfoods for your hair. They stimulate hair growth and ensure that your hair receives the right amount of nutrients, Vitamins and moisture. On the other hand, shea butter and tea tree oil are also known to be good elements that help in maintaining the healthy status of your scalp.

2. Should I wash my hair daily?

No. You should never wash your hair daily as it can unwind the real texture and quality of your hair. It can result in extreme frizziness and lifeless hair that will misbehave with you the majority of times. It is recommended to wash your hair at least twice or thrice a week. Shampooing your hair everyday will lead to hair fall and thinning of hair.

3. Is it necessary to use a conditioner for dry hair?

Dry hair is lifeless with multiple hair breakage, split ends and hair fall. These malnourished hair require too much of moisture and natural oil to maintain the health status of your hair. A container is like a moisturiser that not only helps in easy detangling of hair but also offers hydration and deep nourishment. Thus, if you possess dry and especially curly or wavy hair, you must own a conditioner.

4. How to choose the most suitable shampoo for hair?

In order to choose the most suitable shampoo for hair, you should first analyse your hair quality, hair texture and hair volume. Every shampoo offers a plethora of benefits that treat a particular type of hair. If you do not pay heed to the penned down ingredients and its compatibility then it might lead to adverse effects. After a thorough inspection you should choose a suitable brand, check its ingredients, directions of usage and also the reviews of previous buyers. The reviews and ratings play a major role in helping you finalise the purchasing decision.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Best face wash for girls: Time to reveal the real glow with THESE power packed face wash