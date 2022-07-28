7 Best shampoos for colored hair to keep them healthy

The one thing that scares the most after coloring your hair is hair wash. Some good shampoos for colored hair can put you out of this misery. Specially formulated *not* to strip color molecules, these shampoos for colored hair are a surefire way to keep your strands shiny and vibrant and stretch out how long you can go in between DIY dye jobs or salon appointments.

When it comes to shampooing color-treated hair, consider using a product designed to prolong the life of color-treated hair. This will ensure that there aren’t any potentially dulling or stripping ingredients in the formula. Look for sulfate-free options unless the formula is recommended directly by your colorist. Also avoid shampoos that are labeled as “clarifying” or “detoxifying”, these products often contain ingredients that will remove artificial pigment from the hair”.

7 Best Shampoos For Colored Hair

1. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

This is a highly moisturizing, reparative shampoo that makes your hair easy to manage, shiny, and healthier with each use. It repairs and maintains bonds within the hair, eliminates frizz and reduces breakage. This product, like most shampoos for colored hair should be, is completely non-toxic as well as sulfate-free, paraben-free, vegan, gluten-free and nut-free.

Price: $30.00

Buy Now

2. Color Wow Color Security Shampoo

This shampoo for colored hair is 100% clean, sulfate-free and silicone-free. It leaves no residues behind preventing dulling your hair, weighing it down, blocking follicles, impeding hair growth or causing unhealthy scalp conditions.

Price: $24.00

Buy Now

3. Love Beauty And Planet Blooming Color Sulfate

This shampoo is formulated with murumuru butter & rose, is paraben-free, silicone-free and cruelty-free and also vegan. This plant based shampoo for colored hair helps protect hair color, gently cleanses it and delivers a healthy shine to your hair.

Price: $14.24

Buy Now

4. R+Co Gemstone Color Shampoo

This product contains a color protection complex proven to keep your hue rich and vibrant. Your hair will shine bright with this nourishing shampoo for color-treated hair. This product is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free and petrolatum and mineral oil free. The hibiscus extract protects the hair, while softening and conditioning. The pea extract helps to preserve hair’s color and protect against discoloration. The rice extract smoothes the hair and retains moisture, adding high shine. Lastly the golden root extract provides antioxidant protection and combats thermal stress. Apply this to the middle of your hair and work through from roots to ends. This product will help preserve and prolong the life of your shade.

Price: $32.00

Buy Now

5. Pantene Silver Expressions, Purple Shampoo

Get healthy-looking hair with this formula. It also makes your grays beautifully silver and brightens up whites by reducing dullness and eliminating brassy tones. Infuse your locks with notes of fresh, luxurious lotus flowers. Massage into hair daily, making sure you hit the brassiest areas, and let it sit for 3–5 minutes before rinsing.

Price: $14.24

Buy Now

6. Living Proof Restore Shampoo

A gentle shampoo that’s the first step to making dry, damaged hair feel and look visibly healthier. It's powered by Healthy Hair Molecule that works with conditioning agents and a mild amino acid-derived surfactant that cleanses hair. They work together to instantly restore dry, damaged cuticles, protect from future damage and help repel dirt and oil to keep hair cleaner, longer. Your hair will look and feel healthier, and will stay cleaner, longer.

Price: $29.00

Buy Now

7. Davines MINU Shampoo

This is a color-safe protective shampoo with caper blossom extract to cleanse, protect & extend the life of colored hair. Shampoo colored hair with MINU to protect, soften, & shine. This hydrating shampoo to maintain a brighter color without compromising moisture. See and feel the improvement in the softness and texture of your hair. Formulated with Salina capers which are a good source of quercetin (a protective amino acid), as well as color-protecting polyphenols, this is one of the best shampoos for colored hair.

Price: $30.00

Buy Now

Wash your hair as infrequently as possible to preserve your hair irrespective of the shampoos for colored hair you are using. Two to three times per week should suffice, letting your hair's natural oils condition color-treated tresses.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

7 Best anti aging products to fade wrinkles & fine lines

7 Best hair color removers on Amazon

Also read: Diet secrets that can help kids grow taller faster