Shanaya Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Divas who served up Y2K nail art inspo that will make you go gaga instantly

Artsy guide to colour your nails and mood happy. Check out how these girls put up a vibrant show!

What goes around has come around to stay and we’re loving its moments in fashion without a doubt. Does this remind you of something? Yes, it's the Y2K trend (the period between the mid-'90s and early 2000s) that’s on a spree now. Its comeback has proven to be a meaningful one and is revelling in it with lots of enthusiasm from sporting headbands to snap clips and baguette bags. made a case for all these looking like an absolute Gen Z and you may want to check out her Instagram right away.

If colouring up your nails holds a special space in your heart that equals your love for styling up with the trendiest ensembles, here’s how to tap into the Y2K frenzy for your nails. Because they need some fun too after being quarantined with selected colours and patterns. Check this mini edit (trust these celebs) that can deliver some tips the next time you schedule an appointment at your favourite nail art studio.

If played as your fashion icon for when you had doubts with acing bodycon dresses, good for you, there’s another to add to the list. The hottie who keeps her digits always bright and pretty. A close look at her nails will prove to you that she’s an avid Louis Vuitton lover. From her golden bracelets to the mini bag, we’re certain that she wouldn’t mind a house filled with the brand’s goodies. The young stunner spiced up her brown painted V-shaped nails with a black and white flower and the remaining area was filled in with blue to make them pop.

Pink nails? Always a yes! Perk up your nails with some hot pink just like Khushi Kapoor to glam up your manicure day. That’s how you keep up with the season’s favourite hue. Strike a pose under the sunshine and smile your way while you give the world a view of your freshly done nails.

A blend of all colours and patterns can do nothing but put up a gorgeous show for you. Shanaya Kapoor nodded her way to show that there’s only mellow when you do it right for your nails through smileys, fire symbols, hearts, and cherries. If chocolate brown is your favourite hue, she has a reference ready in her gram. Check it out!

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, Ananya Panday sure knows how to keep it quirky and was quick to hop onto the Y2K trend with the yin and yang neatly manicured nails. She gave it a fun twist by skipping the symbol’s typical black and white hues and kept it bright with blues. And, the nails without the pattern didn’t have the go-to French manicure shade rather it was decked up with blue.

We'd love to see a few of your nail art pictures. Show us how do you colour up your nails editorial@pinkvilla.com

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | DIY nail masks to put your glossy and healthy cuticles forward

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×