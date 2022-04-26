Shanaya Kapoor's manicure and nail art game is what summer beauty dreams are made of

Turns out that it's not always in the eyes, outfits, or accessories. Your nails can do a talking like no other and prove to be a little too impressive. A genius way to make a statement without making it look like you've tried a little much. Be it with nail art or a simple manicure, our nails too require timely beauty updates. It's no new story but the one we could conveniently forget. Let's get your nails re-introduced to all things cute and heavenly as we took some lessons from Shanaya Kapoor.

How much brown is too much? Also, why do just shade when you love it so much? Up your manicure game and get in multiple matte hues. Here's how chocolatey it looks and we just can't stop loving it all. From beige to the deepest of brown, the Bedhadak star went on full power fashionable as she added gold accessories to complement her nails.

Spring and summer asked for pastels. And, Shanaya heard. Clad in a white bath suite, we just could not help but swoon extra over her nails. She stuck to keeping her manicure simple but elevated only two digits as these had nail art done all too gorgeous. A subtle dramatic dose is good, we guess!

Are you one of those who dislike having all your nails coloured up entirely? Just saying, we like only the tips to steal the show. And, with black nothing gets hotter proved Mrs. Kapoor. It also had enchanting butterfly nail art done on one of her nails.

Making mini statements isn't a Shanaya thing. Her signature game is always about keeping it on fleek. She opted for a ruched mini dress and to rock it like a stunner, she paid full attention to details as her nails were embellished with white studs. That's the kind of sync we like. Don't like colours? Zoom into this picture and you'll know how to stick to a monochrome hue and take it to the next level with embellishments.

There's something about Y2K, it makes us want to live in an era of throwbacks for as long as we can. Here's more than a single favourite art to pick. Speak of love, joy, fire, and cherries so yummy, all through your nails. What doesn't define fun for you here? We heart it all!

Found a favourite? Let us know about it in the comments below.

