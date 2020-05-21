Shaving 101: This DIY pre shave scrub and 3 ingredient shaving cream will give you smooth legs for days

With the salons still shut, we are sure you have caved and shaved. Well here are some easy homemade shaving cream concoctions that will give you the smoothest legs. Read on to know more!

Don’t know about you, but grooming even if you have nowhere to go makes me feel super amazing. Nothing can top off the feeling of freshly shaved smooth legs against the sheets (except maybe pizza). So while a lot of us have taken to grooming by ourselves at home, shaving is one of those things that can be slightly tricky but it could give you amazing (waxing-like) results.

If you haven’t shaved ever and are contemplating doing it this DIY is the one for you. But before I get into the DIY let me debunk a few myths that should help you embrace shaving. First and foremost, shaving will NOT make your hair grow back thicker. Let me tell you why you might feel that though. Unlike waxing where your hair is ripped out of the follicles, shaving just cuts the hair. So when it starts growing back, it seems like it has a sharper edge, so it feels like it is thicker, but it is just blunt!

Another myth that we have is that shaving increases the chance of ingrowth and darkens the area. It doesn’t darken the area, in fact, it acts as a mild exfoliator and takes away the dead skin. But it doesn’t remove the tan as a waxing strip would, so it feels like the area is darker, but it isn’t.

About ingrowth, yes it happens a little more when you shave but that is if you don’t do it right. These DIYs will make sure the ingrowth doesn’t happen and you have the smoothest shave ever. Let’s get into it!

DIY Oatmeal scrub

It is important to scrub before you shave so that all the dead skin is eradicated and your follicles loosen up a bit. You need 2 cups oats, 2 cups yoghurt and 2-3 tbsp of honey. Oats is the exfoliating agent and the yoghurt and honey moisturise your skin.

How to:

Mix the oats, yoghurt and honey in a bowl.

Apply it generously and leave it on for 7-10 minutes.

Then wipe it off in the upward direction.

Now you are ready to shave.

DIY Shaving cream

Shaving cream/foam is really important when it comes to getting a close shave. It softens the hair and helps you get them out evenly. In a pinch, you can use your shower gel or conditioner, but with this DIY, you will never have to be in a pinch. Technically, you just need 2 ingredients and the 3rd one is optional.

You will need, ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil and ¾ cup aloe vera gel. You can add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to this mixture for aroma.

How to:

Combine all of these ingredients in a blender and blend on the high setting for 3-5 minutes or until it becomes yellow and creamy.

Pour this in a jar and put it in the fridge as and when you need to use it.

Ideally, you should use this in the shower. Wait for 5-10 minutes once you’re in the shower to start. Then apply it on your legs, hands, underarms and wherever else you’d like to shave. This natural shaving cream will eradicate the red bumps that appear after your shave sesh.

Well, we hope these DIYs help you!

