7 Shaving creams for men for a clean look

A good shave can make you look presentable and boost your confidence. And a good shave depends on the right shaving cream.

The first and foremost step of a men’s grooming routine is shaving. But a clean and smooth shave needs much more preparation and a good shaving cream. And the most important part of shaving is choosing the right shaving cream. Selecting the proper shaving cream, creating a strong lather, and applying it liberally across a stubbled face can turn the act of running razor blades down your cheek into something not just nearly painless but even soothing.

7 Shaving Creams For Men

A good shaving cream moisturizes your face, provides lubrication and allows for the razor to move more smoothly along your face, and offers extra protection for your skin while helping to soften the hairs, making them easier to cut.

1. Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel

This shaving gel helps protect skin against razor bumps during shaving. This is a therapeutic Shave Gel with Oat and Vitamin E to help hydrate your skin. Its rich and lubricating gel texture is uniquely formulated for dry and sensitive skin that is easily irritated by shaving. This product is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free and is recommended by dermatologists for over 65 years.

2. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shave Gel

This beard shaving gel for men fights irritation from shaving, burning, micro cuts, dryness, tightness, and stubble itch. It improves razor glide and softens the stubble for a comfortable and close shave. This shaving gel is enriched with Vitamin E, natural Chamomile extract, and Witch Hazel extract to care for your skin while you shave.

3. Pacific Shaving Company Caffeinated

Pacific is one of the very few brands that make their men’s grooming products with natural and organic ingredients. This shaving cream helps reduce the appearance of redness. Innovative and effective formulations of this shaving cream soothe your skin and help reduce irritation and bumps. This product is great for sensitive skin, made with plant-derived ingredients. This is a cruelty-free product with no parabens.

4. Proraso Shaving Soap

This is a shaving soap that comes in a cup and has a consistency that provides a dense, creamy lather to prepare skin for a close shave without nicks and cuts. It contains eucalyptus purifies and tones while menthol adds a refreshing, cooling sensation. Apply the product with a shave brush to damp skin and work up a rich lather. This contains no parabens, no silicones, no mineral oil, no SLS, no artificial color, and no ingredients of animal origin.

5. Cremo Barber Grade Original Shave Cream

This is a rich and concentrated shaving cream made with high-quality ingredients including macadamia seed oil, aloe, calendula extract, lemon extract, papaya extract, and olive leaf extract. You'll enjoy a clean, comfortable shave and astonishingly smooth skin while fighting nicks, razor burn, and irritation.

6. JACK BLACK Supreme Cream Triple Cushion Shave Lather

This is a luxurious shaving cream that lifts hair up and away from the skin for a smooth, close shave. Three hydrating layers create a protective cushion between the skin and blade. This shaving cream gives a shaving lather that is great for sensitive skin with its licorice root extract, which helps prevent irritation and gives your skin a healthy glow. Shave with a sharp, clean blade, rinse the razor frequently, and rinse your face with cold water after.

7. Shaving Cream for Men

This shaving cream is suitable for all skin types. It produces a thick lather, enriched with natural ingredients for a concentrated, rich formula. It also contains glycerin that helps the blade glide smoothly to reduce razor burn and eucalyptus oil that tones and purifies your facial hair and skin. It also contains cooling menthol that helps refresh and revitalize skin. Use a dime-size amount of this shave cream to a brush or hands, add water to work up a rich lather, and remember to apply it to damp skin.

Even though shaving cream is the most important part of a good shave it is not the only determining factor. You also need to have a fresh, sharp razor that you sanitize. You need a slow, steady technique to avoid things like razor burn and shave bumps. You might want to start with good pre-shave oil and end with a soothing aftershave.

