Shaving for the first time? THESE easy tips and DIY shaving cream will help you get the smoothest shave

Shaving has always been difficult for people who visit the salons and prefer waxing. However, while we're in the middle of the pandemic with very few salons open, risking getting the virus for hair removal does not sound like a great plan. Which is why shaving works as a perfect solution here. For all the people who are still scared to shave, trust me, I speak through personal experience and nothing is easier than shaving. I mean if you can sit through the pain of someone pulling your hair out, I salute you!

Whether you do it willingly or because you have no other option left, here are a few tips to keep in mind before going all out.

1. The right razor is important

Make sure the razor you use perfectly glides on your skin. Do not apply a lot of pressure on the razor, just gently glide it and it'll do the jobs for you.

2. Open up the pores

It is necessary to open up the pores before shaving. This ensures you get a smooth shave without any issues. Just run your body through warm water and make sure you take up shaving at the end of your shower.

3. Exfoliate

For quite a lot of people, ingrown hair is an issue. Even if it is not for you, make sure you exfoliate with a good scrub. This also gets rid of any and every dead skin cell present on your body to give you a smooth shave.

Tip: If you do not have a body scrub around, just mix coffee, sugar and honey to make your very own DIY scrub.

4. Shaving cream

Using shaving cream is very important which is why we're going to raid our pantry and the garden to create one.

You will need:

Aloe Vera Gel

Coconut Oil

A few drops of your favourite essential oil

How to:

1 Combine two tablespoons of coconut oil with two tablespoons of Aloe Vera gel. (Can change the amount based on your requirement)

2. Blend well and add a few drops of your favourite essential oils.

3. Apply religiously on the area you want to shave and start shaving!

All the ingredients not only help you get a smooth shave but also moisturises the skin to avoid any issues later. For the people with sensitive skin, aloe vera helps in reducing any redness that may occur plus its antibacterial nature protects the skin.

5. Shave against the hair grain

The hair on the body grows in a particular direction. Make sure you shave against it for a cleaner finish.

Happy shaving!

If you have any questions feel free to drop them off in the comments section below.

