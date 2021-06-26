The sheet mask trend 2021: What you should know and which ones to buy

Skincare just got easier! Read on to find out the origins and benefits of incorporating this trend in your daily routine.

Sheet masks have been dominating skincare trends all across the globe for various reasons. One of them is definitely the fact that sheet masks provide an immediate and big boost of essential vitamins and hydration for our skin. They are an essential part of Korean skincare regimes and beauty standards, which have recently been brought to the global forefront because of the growth of Korean pop culture. Korean standards of achieving flawless, glass-like skin have the entire world going gaga, and sheet masks can get you closer to it!

What are sheet masks?

A sheet mask is a thin, pre-cut face mask, the base of which is made of natural fibres like cellulose, cotton, hydrogel, coconut pulp and more. These bases are soaked in essential nutrients and ingredients in the form of serums that can boost moisture and hydration, have soothing, purifying, anti-ageing and anti-oxidant properties.

They are an extremely effective form of instant skincare, which also has visible long-term benefits because the thin fibres act as a temporary barrier, and lets the vital nutrients seep deep into the layers of your skin. Sheet masks lock the hydration in and aid the skin’s absorbency, leaving the skin feeling supple, fresh and glowing.

Did you know?

The earliest known usage of face masks in the form of ‘sheets’ was in Japan. Geishas, the ancient Japanese entertainers (a small community that is still thriving) were known for their beauty, and apparently invented the concept of sheet masks, even though they are now Korean skincare staples. Hundreds of years ago, the Geishas would soak bits of silk rags in flower-infused water and rest them on their faces as a part of their beauty routine.

How to use sheet masks?

1. Wash your face thoroughly using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water. This will open and clear your pores, and prepare them to take in the moisture and nutrients from the sheet mask.

2. Gently pat a mild toner all over your face. This step will correct the pH balance of your skin, making your skin neutral and more receptive of moisture and nutrients from the mask.

3. Apply the sheet mask directly on your face, according to the facial features cut in it. These are most effective when clinging to your skin, so you should start working your way down from the forehead to gently smoothen any wrinkles and eliminating trapped air.

4. Leave it on your skin for the suggested amount of time on the packet. 20 minutes is usually the ideal time. Do not wait longer than that, because it does not ensure deep nourishment. Never wait for it to dry to peel it off, since that may damage and tear at your skin.

5. Gently pat dry your face after taking the mask off, do not wash your face according to popular belief. The serum should stay on your skin. You can follow it up with eye cream and moisturiser.

Check out some of our favourite sheet masks and choose the ones most suitable for your skin-

1. The Face Shop Real Nature Sheet Mask Combo Pack of 10

Available in a value pack of 10 different alternatives, these contain fruit and vegetable extracts like lemon, ginseng, aloe vera, cucumber, honey, rice and much more. The combo has anti-oxidant properties that are guaranteed to rid your skin of any dullness!

Buy Now.

2. Garnier Skin Naturals Face Serum Sheet Mask Pack of 10

This is another value pack offered by Garnier Skin Naturals, which includes 10 packs of sheet masks in 5 alternatives. The combo includes 2 of each of the following- Charcoal, Light Complete, Sakura, Hydrabomb and Hydrabomb for Combination Skin. Now you too can get salon-like facials and glowing skin at home!

Buy Now.

3. Colorbar Cosmetics Bubbleglow Sheet Mask

Have you seen countless Instagram videos of influencers trying the bubble masks? They are so adorable! Colorbar Cosmetics offers a fusion of the bubble mask with the sheet maks trend. It consists of 3D micro-bubbles that ensure deep cleansing and hydration, and licorice root extracts to repair dry skin and soothes irritation. Apple and pomengranate extracts in this are anti-oxidants that revitalize and tighten skin, and flood it with moisture!

Buy Now.

4. Santoor Brightening Sheet Mask

One of India's best skincare brands offers the trendy sheet masks with an Indian twist! Enriched with the goodness of sandalwood and aloe vera, this pack of 4 sheet masks is guaranteed to organically brighten and even out your skin tone, and rejuvenate it with moisture to make it glow like never before!

Buy Now.

Share your comment ×