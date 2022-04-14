Sheet masks that will keep your skin refreshed & hydrated this summer

With the soaring temperature, just like our body, our skin needs a boost of hydration too. A cool and purifying sheet mask will help relax your skin in this hot weather. No matter what your skin type is, stepping out in the hot weather also means that the chances of your skin dehydration are higher, adding to the aforementioned skin concerns. Here, we have sheet masks that will hydrate and refresh your skin.

Sheet masks for summer:

Here we have a list of cooling and refreshing sheet masks for summer.

1. Garnier Vitamin C Serum Ampoule Face Sheet Mask

This vitamin C sheet mask is soaked with a serum for glowing skin that helps to reduce the dullness of your skin and brightens it. It is enriched with pineapple actives which is a superfood for your skin. Pineapple adds an extra boost of radiance to your skin in just 5 minutes. The serum for dull skin helps to add a visible radiance and healthy glow. The combined power of vitamin C and pineapple in this serum sheet mask for face acts as a spot treatment and helps you to lighten dark spots and pigmentation.

Price: Rs.112

Buy Now

2. Skin Fx Serum Facial Sheet Mask

This refreshing and flowing serum mask will rejuvenate your skin and uncover smoother and healthier skin. It is an instant radiance booster and is enriched with botanicals, antioxidants and other premium activators. It helps get rid of pollutants and de-tans your skin.

Price: Rs.89

Buy Now

3. Mamaearth Rose Water Bamboo Sheet Mask

With excellent moisturising properties, milk in this sheet mask makes your skin feel super smooth and soft, while keeping it nourished and healthy-looking. Rose water gives you an even skin tone while keeping it hydrated and nourished. Its soothing properties calm the skin, imparting a natural glow.

Price: Rs.223

Buy Now

4. DR. RASHEL Cucumber Sheet Mask

This brightening and illuminating cucumber sheet mask cools dull, dry skin. In a couple of minutes this mask will make your skin look effortlessly flawless. The rich extracts of cucumber with cooling properties offer moisture to skin. It gives you soft, smooth and hydrated skin instantly. It revitalises and renews skin. The cucumber extract deeply moisturises providing proper nourishment to skin it requires. thus you get a glowing and fresh look within a few minutes!

Price: Rs.252

Buy Now

5. Lakmé Blush & Glow Strawberry Sheet Mask

Attain a fruit facial-like glow in just 15 minutes with this strawberry sheet mask. Infused with 100 percent real fruit extracts, it instantly hydrates the skin, moisturises deeply, refreshes and rejuvenates the skin, and adds a soothing effect.

Price: Rs.92

Buy Now

6. TNW - The Natural Wash Rose Face Sheet Mask

This sheet mask is made with herbal and natural ingredients to deeply nourish your skin and keep it hydrated and fresh all day long. The super hydrating formula makes it great for everyday use. It controls excess oil production and gives your skin a boost of hydration. It has ultra soothing properties that calms your skin and reduces inflammation. It helps pull away all the dirt and flushes out all toxins from your skin like redness, acne, and inflammation.

Price: Rs.139

Buy Now

7. Buds & Berries Skin Smoothing Bulgarian Rose Sheet Mask

This sheet mask is enriched with a mix of ultra-hydrating botanical extracts to refresh your skin in just one use. It gently cleanses the skin, makes it smooth, evens the skin tone, provides natural glowing skin and has a refreshing scent.

Price: Rs.112

Buy Now

8. Lotus Herbals White Glow Serum Sheet Mask

This sheet mask is infused with a brightening serum that gets easily absorbed into the skin, renews cells and gives radiant and glowing skin. The sheet mask gives a brighter complexion, natural radiance, removes dirt and pollution, and gives smooth and supple skin.

Price: Rs.255

Buy Now

This summer, stock up your beauty arsenal with these cool and refreshing sheet masks. These masks are ultra-hydrating and will give your skin all the freshness it needs and deserves! They will also help you tackle heat and skin concerns like dullness, dark spots and dehydration.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

