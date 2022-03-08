Shikakai for hair: 8 Shikakai infused products for hair that will help boost hair growth & quality

Shikakai or Acacia concinna, a climbing shrub that is native to Asia, is commonly found in India and has been traditionally used as a hair cleanser in several parts of our country.

Shikakai Benefits

It is rich with saponins, vitamins and antioxidants that make your hair shiny. It is a cooling agent and thus helps soothe your scalp. When you have an unhealthy, dry scalp, it affects your hair growth. Shikakai cleanses your scalp gently and induces sebum secretion which helps reverse the dryness of your scalp. Shikakai has antifungal properties that help get rid of dandruff for good. It also reduces hair breakage, hair fall and boosts hair growth.

1. Naturenna Natural Shikakai Powder

This shikakai powder has great conditioning properties and can be used as a hair mask. You can mix the powder with coconut oil and jojoba oil, and prepare a mask and store it in a glass jar. Mix it well and apply it on your hair. Let it dry and wash it off thoroughly.

Price: Rs.149

2. Ancient Living Shikakai & Bhringraj Shampoo Bar

This shampoo bar gently cleanses out impurities, prevents hair fall and fights scalp problems. It contains ingredients such as shikakai and bhringraj which have been traditionally known for their hair strengthening properties. Infused with shikakai powder it gives you stronger, thicker hair while the bhringraj powder stimulates hair growth. It also contains peppermint essential oil that helps get rid of dandruff and reactivates your senses with its minty aroma. Coconut oil strengthens and repairs your hair whereas palm oil deeply nourishes your hair giving you beautiful, lustrous locks.

Price: Rs.480

3. Khadi Natural Shikakai Cleanser

Repair the dryness of the scalp by strengthening the hair roots with this shikakai hair cleanser. This cleanser helps get rid of dandruff, works as a natural detangler, naturally conditions the hair and promotes hair growth for long and beautiful hair.

Price: Rs.144

4. Forest Essentials Bhringraj & Shikakai Hair Conditioner

Enriched with rich and nutritive coconut milk, licorice, bhringraj and shikakai extracts this hair conditioner works for intense repair and nourishment of the hair. This Ayurvedic preparation intensely repairs hair while nourishing it. It detangles dry and damaged hair to make it more manageable. This blend improves hair texture for a more lustrous appearance.

Price: Rs.1475

5. Good Vibes Amla Shikakai Conditioner

Get rid of dandruff and get flake free ready to flaunt your hair with the healing powers of Shikakai. Rich in vitamin C, A, E, And K this conditioner makes sure your hair gets the utmost nourishment and makes your locks super smooth and strong. Brimmed with antioxidants, it makes sure you have the lustrous soft locks. It's time to bid adieu to dull lifeless hair. Shikakai and Aamla help soothe irritation while protecting from damage.

Price: Rs.160

6. Soul Tree Nourishing Shikakai Hair Conditioner

This conditioner cleanses without stripping the hair and scalp of natural oils. It makes the hair feel smooth and nurtured. It is enriched with aloe that soothes, hydrates and calms the scalp and hibiscus that prevents dryness, frizz and breakage of hair, treats itchy scalp and leaves hair soft and shiny. It also contains honey that moisturises and nourishes the hair.

Price: Rs.550

7. Luster Shikakai Herbal Hair Oil

This hair oil is enriched with shikakai, amla, brahmi, and sesame oil extracts that impart perfect strength to your hair roots. It improves hair growth and strengthens the hair, controls hair fall, dandruff, itching and scalp infection. This hair oil helps control hair fall to a great extent and is a paraben, chemicals and cruelty-free product.

Price: Rs.140

8. Good Vibes Amla Shikakai Hair Mask

Antioxidant rich amla and shikakai lend strength and support to the hair and the follicles. Amla boosts blood circulation which stimulates hair growth and increases hair volume. Shikakai improves hair quality and also prevents premature greying of hair. Shikakai is rich in vitamins C, A, E and K along with other micronutrients which nourish the scalp and hair and encourage growth. Amla on the other hand is a natural hydrator and provides the scalp with much needed hydration for promoting healthy, shiny hair.

Price: Rs.385

