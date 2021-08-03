Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s skincare routine: The secret to looking youthful in your 40s

Kundra has been in the Bollywood industry for over 27 years now. Apart from being a phenomenal actress, she is also a fitness enthusiast and undoubtedly, one of the most beautiful Mamas in B-town. From acting in hit films that are still remembered to slaying item numbers to judging reality shows, the actress has been a major part of the showbiz since she entered the industry. No matter what, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is always in the news and headlines. Her fans often look up to her style cues, fitness tips and beauty secrets. I mean we all want to know the secret behind her youthful-looking skin and the fact that she still looks 30. So here, we have Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s super simple yet effective skincare routine.

She never goes to bed with makeup on

One of the secrets to Shilpa’s flawless and glowing skin is that she cleanses her face thoroughly and gets rid of every trace of makeup before going to bed. Now, you can use any face cleanser you want be it a water-based or oil-based cleanser, based on your skin type. Shilpa however, uses a mix of pure coconut oil with olive oil or baby oil and applies it all over her face. Once the makeup melts, she wipes it off with cotton wool.

She always keeps her skin hydrated

Shilpa Shetty Kundra believes in a simple skincare routine. She strongly believes that you must moisturise before you apply your makeup. No matter how rushed she is, after she takes a shower the one thing she always does is slap on a good moisturiser from head to toe. But in order to keep your skin hydrated, just the topical application is not enough. You also need to treat your skin internally. Shilpa starts her day with a glass of warm water, with two amlas squeezed in. Amla is very high in vitamin C and is great for hair and skin. She also drinks at least 10 glasses of water each day.

She never steps out without SPF

The actress wears sunscreen like her life depends on it. She absolutely does not step out of the house without a generous layer of sunscreen on her face and body. She even wears sunscreen at home to shield her skin from the sun rays that may penetrate through the glass windows. A good quality sunscreen that protects the skin from both UVA and UVB rays is essential to keep the harsh UV rays at bay and protect the skin from ageing prematurely.

She uses a mild face wash

Shilpa does not use a lot of skincare products and tries to keep her skin healthy by relying on a few good products. Apart from a good moisturiser and sunscreen, she relies greatly on a mild face wash. She washes her face twice a day in order to keep the dirt and grime away. She is strictly against using soap on the face as it contains harsh ingredients that can damage the top layer of the skin.

Finally, yoga also helps keep her skin young

This one is not so much of a secret. We all know that Shilpa is a yoga and fitness enthusiast. She ensures that she practices at least 30 minutes of yoga each day. Practicing yoga regularly improves skin texture and quality by promoting blood circulation in the face. It can keep common skin problems like acne, wrinkles and dullness at bay.

Do you have any tried and tested tips to keep the skin youthful even in your 40s? Let us know in the comments below.

