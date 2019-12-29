Shilpa Shetty's beauty secret is all you need to look beautiful and glowing; Check it out

We all love good skin and beautiful tresses and there's a different appeal to beauty. Shilpa Shetty's easy beauty secrets can help you look pretty and glowing just like her.

Be it fitness or motherhood, Kundra has managed to redefine everything in life. We all have always loved her simplicity and her amazing style and the one thing that we all envy Shilpa Shetty for is her flawless skin and her luscious hair. But she's a lot more than just a mother and an actress, she's also an entrepreneur and she has managed all these things without any hassle. She clearly knows how to multitask and slay it every time but this also means that she has an extremely tough and busy schedule and spends most of her time focusing on her work and while she does all this, how does she still manage to have such beautiful skin? No matter where you go or what you do, you should always take a little bit of time to love and care for your skin because it's important. This is just what Shilpa Shetty does to remain beautiful.

Here are Shilpa Shetty's beauty secrets that can help you achieve flawless skin:

1. Shilpa Shetty believes that it's very important to eat healthily and keep your body hydrated. She drinks lots of water which helps clear out the toxins in your body and she also starts her day with a glass of water with some amla in it which is known to be good for the skin and hair. She believes that keeping yourself nourished is the best way to look beautiful. She also eats soaked almonds and figs as well as walnuts and chia and flax seeds which are all very good for the hair and skin. Her favourite health drink is coconut water which keeps her hydrated and healthy.

2. Shilpa Shetty also believes in moisturising. No matter what happens, it's important to keep your skin moisturised. She applies a good moisturiser all over her body to keep her skin nourished from head to toe.

3. Shilpa Shetty keeps her skin healthy by cleaning her face and removing the makeup before she goes to bed. Not removing your makeup before bed can clog your pores and lead to skin problems but doing your basic night care routine of makeup removal and moisturising can help keep your skin healthy.

4. She never leaves home with some SPF. The harsh ultraviolet rays of the sun can damage and degrade your skin and could be the main reason behind fine lines and wrinkles and even premature skin ageing. This is why it's essential to use a good sunscreen when you step out of the house.

5. She keeps her hair healthy by avoiding heat treatments like hair straighteners. Instead, she prefers to get her hair blow-dried every now and then to keep her hair in place and make them more manageable.

6. Shilpa Shetty avoids using too many products on her skin and tries to keep her skin healthy by sticking to good products and avoids changing them too often. She also believes that you should never use soap on your face as it's too harsh for your skin.

Read More