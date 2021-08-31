Show your lips some love: An essential lip care routine for soft and luscious lips

The skin on our lips is very thin and delicate, it needs to be taken extra care of. Drying your lips can make them look cracked and flaky. Flaky lips are not a good sight and can look really undesirable. Use of certain products on your lips can help regain moisture. Here’s an essential lip care routine to help you attain those soft lips.

1. Exfoliate

LipHue Lip Exfoliator Ex-folator

This lip exfoliator is infused with the goodness of grapefruit extract and mango butter along with cellulose and AHA that helps with exfoliation. Take a pea size amount of the exfoliator and massage it on your lips till absorbed. Once absorbed, the cellulose combines with the dead skin and dirt and starts to wither off. Scrub off the dead skin and wash your lips with water.

Price: Rs.710

Buy Now

Dot & Key Exfoliating Sugar Scrub

This sugar scrub is made of real chocolate and peppermint oil. It scrubs away dead cells to reveal softer lips. The almond oil helps lighten dark lips while the shea butter keeps the lips moisturised for hours. Powered with vitamin E it helps heal cracked, dry lips faster.

Price: Rs.395

Buy Now

2. Apply a lip serum

TNW - The Natural Wash Lip Serum

This serum for dry lips has a super nourishing formula that instantly adds life to dull, dehydrated and chapped lips. It is enriched with ingredients like vitamin E, almond oil and rosehip oil that make your lips soft and supple by enhancing their natural color. This lip serum for lips softening is induced with SPF 15 that creates a protective shield on the lips which safeguards them from harmful UV rays and sun damage. With active ingredients like retinol and almond oil, it improves the texture of your lips by making them smooth and soft. Together, these ingredients help to exfoliate dead skin cells that results in reducing the lip lines.

Price: Rs.349

Buy Now

Barbers Crew Beetroot Lip Serum

This serum helps to lighten the tone of darkened lips and forms a protective shield on the lips. It is made up of natural essential oils and beetroot. It ensures youthful lips free of dullness and rejuvenates the lips keeping them nourished and hydrated from within. This serum effectively exfoliates dead lip skin, brightens dark lips, fades nicotine stains, restores natural lip colour, and clears dry and chapped lips.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

3. Apply a lip mask

Dot & Key Lip Plumping Sleeping Mask

This lip sleeping mask is enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants, and gives moisture to dry lips. Apply it at night and you will wake up to smoother lips. Formulated with shea butter and manuka honey, it provides intense moisturisation. It also contains lingonberry and turmeric oil which help lighten dark lips along with coconut and castor oil that help slough away dead cells, and flaky skin.

Price: Rs.350

Buy Now

ENN Pucker Hydrating Lip Mask

This hydrating lip mask is loaded with hyaluronic acid that deeply moisturises, replenishes and hydrates delicate lips. It is infused with honey, lanolin glycerin, shea butter, and jojoba oil which provide deep moisture to soften chapped and distressed lips. It's the perfect pre-treatment before applying your matte lipstick. This leave-on lip balm can be worn overnight to help replenish and rejuvenate parched and dehydrated lips. Apply a protective layer over the lips to lock in all the moisture to give lips a velvety look and feel.

Price: Rs.300

Buy Now

4. Moisturise with a lip balm

Lakmé Lip Love Chapstick

This cherry chapstick will provide you with soft and supple lips in no time. Crafted from a super moisturising formula, it will keep your lips moisturised for upto 22 hours. It is SPF 15 which means that it will protect your lips from the harmful rays of the sun and prevent any sort of darkening and pigmentation. It will prevent your lips from drying or flaking and regain its original texture.

Price: Rs.112

Buy Now

SUGAR Cosmetics Lips Moisturising Balm

This lip balm will keep the lips supple and moisturised. It relieves dry and chapped lips, and protects lips from sun damage. Enriched with vitamin E, shea butter and jojoba oil, it smooths and plumps lips, relieves dryness, and promotes cell repair.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion