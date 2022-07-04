6 Best shower caps to keep your hair dry

If you think the humble shower caps' only job is to prevent your hair from getting wet, then let us tell you it does more than that. Not only will it ensure your bouncy, blowout lasts longer than ever, but will also keep your straight-out-of-salon haircut fresh for a prolonged time. It also protects your hair from overwashing, that if not taken care of, can strip off the natural moisture from the hair and leave it dry and lifeless. And for those of you who struggle to keep your hair dry in the shower dry even after tying it into a bun or using that claw clip that holds all of your hair, to help you all, we have got a list of pretty helpful shower caps. Well, we are not talking about those flimsy, transparent ones that lose their elasticity and tear off quickly, but durable ones that will last for a lifetime to come. Below, we put the best shower caps in lovely prints and vibrant colors.

1.Kitsch Luxury Reusable Shower Cap for Women

For healthy-looking hair, it's important to avoid washing and styling them just every other day and this pretty, butterfly print shower cap will ensure both conditions are met. Made from 100 percent nylon, this cap is waterproof, flexible enough to accommodate long hair, and fits most head sizes. It is fully lined and thus protects the hair from getting moist.

Price:$23.99

2. GRACE & COMPANY Luxury Shower Cap

Want to protect even those baby hairs from getting drenched? Then this waterproof shower cap is just for you. It comes with an adjustable bow for greater comfort and a better fit. Also, it is made of premium quality material and is latex-free. This allows your tresses to breathe and is quite durable too.

Price:$29.97

3. TIARA Shower Cap for Women

If you are someone who uses two shower caps one to keep water out and the other for a leave-in treatment, then we tell you this dotted shower cap will make your job easier. It is reversible so you can use it for different needs. Also, it's machine washable and dries quickly and thus saving you from all the mess. While a few shower caps tend to leave wrinkles or creases, this one doesn't. It comfortably sits on the hair.

Price:$29.00

4. Dry Divas Designer Shower Cap For Women

Looking for a luxurious bath experience, then get hold of this vintage-style, plush shower cap that comes with an exquisite, bejeweled broach on it. It has an alluring bouffant style design and features a cute, ribbon detailing. Made from superior quality laminated cotton fabric, it won't even allow even those mild dew drops to pass through it.

Price:$25.00

5. Luxury Eco Shower Cap For Women

This eco-friendly shower cap is not just great for the environment but will also offer you some extra good hair days. It is 100 percent waterproof and guarantees your hair doesn't turn damp or frizzy. Moreover, it comes with an adjustable tie at the back which ensures the shower cap stays in place and has a snug fit to seal off your hair from water. Also, it can be stretched up to 24 inches, which makes it an ideal fit for those who have long Rapunzel-like hair or dense, voluminous mane. The digitally printed scarf is lightweight and easily foldable.

Price:$24.98

6. Satin Terry Lined Extra Large Women Shower Caps

This satin shower cap contains not one but a triple layer of high-grade silky satin material. Plus, it's waterproof and eco-friendly too. It has a classic paisley design in mint and navy blue colors that makes it even more attractive.

Price:$22.99

Shower caps take care of your tresses by protecting them from humidity and water. And also keep the hair secure as you enjoy taking your relaxing shower.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

