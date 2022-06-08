Shower gel vs body wash puts you in a dilemma? Here’s 6 best shower gels & body wash to solve your bath woes

Shower gel vs body wash often put men and women in a fix. To enlighten the bath experience and to indulge in something that is refreshing and calming at the end of the day, is the dream of every human being running in a rat race. While you constantly tax time, your body requires a splash of refreshing properties that will unwind your stress of the day. With the best shower gels and body wash glow and gleam like no other.

Our top picks of the best shower gel

1. Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Showel Gel and Bath Gel

2. Nivea Lemon and Oil Shower Gel

3. Plum BodyLovin' Beachin' n' Bloomin Shower

4. Bath & Body Works Dark Kiss

Our top picks of the best body wash

1. Cetaphil Restoraderm Skin Restoring Body Wash

2. Biotique Bio Apricot Refreshing Body Wash

3. Pears Pure & Gentle Original Body Wash

4. mCaffeine Body Wash

In this article

1. Shower essentials

2. What is shower gel?

3. What is body wash?

4. Difference between shower gel and body wash

5. Shower Gel Vs Body Wash

6. How to use a shower gel and body wash?

Today, we will solve all of your shower gel vs body wash woes with a comprehensive guide that you can retrieve at any time of the year. Right from their ingredients, difference and skin benefiting results, we have got them all covered. Let’s quickly snatch a glimpse at the shower essentials that you need in addition to the ebay shower gel and body wash.

Here are some of the shower essentials that will soothe your skin and shed away environmental pollutants, sweat and impurities dwelling on your skin. Buckle up to indulge into a refreshing and fragrant bath experience.

With all these shower essentials, you also need a shower gel or a body wash at your hands. The clarifying properties of these toiletries will not only bring back the drained energy but also prepare you for a productive leisurely time. So let us understand what exactly a shower gel or a body wash is.

Shower gel is one of the skincare products that cleanses your body deeply. It is the emulsion of water and a detergent. The liquid cleanser uses mild surfactants that cleanses your body and sheds away impurities and bacteria. It has a thick and gel like texture that comes in multiple fragrances. Once water is added to the gel, it creates the desired amount of lather. Emulsifiers are responsible for the thick texture of shower gel that gives birth to foam and lather when it comes in contact with water.

Body wash too has properties and formulations that cleanses your body thoroughly. They are more liquidy in texture and capable enough to create foam and lather just like shower gels. However, body wash nourishes your skin a bit more. It hydrates and moisturises your skin with the presence of mild fragrance.

TEXTURE is the major difference found in the shower gel vs body wash dilemma. To sum up the other differences between shower gel and body wash, you need to scroll down.

Sr.no Shower Gel Body Wash 1. Gel like consistency They are liquid form of soap 2. Less moisturising and hydrating More moisturising and hydrating 3. More fragrant Less fragrant 4. Higher concentration of ingredients Lower concentration of ingredients 5. Gentle conditioning agents Surfactants, emollients and very common foaming agents 6. Mostly suitable for oily skin Mostly suitable for dry skin

Shower gel vs body wash are the two types of skincare products that usually deliver similar results. But their formulation and presence of ingredients set them apart. To make a wiser choice and to decide what you will love your skin to linger with, we have curated the best shower gels and body wash. Reap the benefits today itself!

Shower Gel

Here is the list of top 6 shower gels that will enhance your bath experience in a fragrant way.

1. Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Showel Gel and Bath Gel

This shower gel softens and conditions your skin deeply. It provides a moisturising lather and helps to condition your skin without leaving behind any residues. It is enriched with a refreshing scent of spices, fruits and herbs.

Why pick Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Showel Gel and Bath Gel?

This shower gel has rich and safe cleansing agents that serve you with a thoughtful formulation. This shower gel is equipped with a pump so that you can pour the right quantity on to your loofah or hands.

Price: Rs. 810

Deal: Rs. 729

2. Nivea Lemon and Oil Shower Gel

This Nivea Lemon and Oil Shower Gel moisturises your skin way better than soap. It comes with a lemon fragrance to refresh your mind and soul while you take a bath. It lathers well and cleanses your body effectively.

Why pick Nivea Lemon and Oil Shower Gel?

This shower gel cleanses, moisturises and hydrates your skin. It is formulated with care oils that leave your skin soft and supple. The invigorating scent of lemon stimulates your senses while the formulation of ingredients maintains your skin’s ph levels.

Price: Rs. 598

Deal: Rs. 440

3. Plum BodyLovin’ Beachin’ n’ Bloomin Shower

This gift set of two shower gels comes with a beachy, floral fragrance. It is a sulphate free shower gel that has a non-drying formula. These shower gels come with a natural loofah so that your skin receives the best of your pampering session while you indulge in a refreshing, fragrant bath.

Why pick Plum BodyLovin’ Beachin’ n’ Bloomin Shower?

The shower gels are infused with coconut and olive oil that hydrates your skin and makes it smoother. What’s more? These gels are soap free but have immense power to shed away impurities and bacterias dwelling on your body.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 522

4. Bath & Body Works Dark Kiss

This shower gel has a seductive blend of black raspberry, burgundy rose and dark vanilla bean. It is a shower gel that is rich and serves you with a bubbly lather of your dreams. It is a shower gel that believes in aromatherapy and effective skincare sessions.

Why pick Bath & Body Works Dark Kiss?

This shower gel will hook your senses and leave you awestruck. It has a mesmerising aroma that will instantly awaken your mind and cleanse your body. The lather will help you sway through a complete relaxing mood while you shed away the stress of the day.

Price: Rs. 1,399

Deal: Rs. 1,299

5. Kimirica The Gulistan Shower Gel Bottle

This shower gel is a vegan and paraben free shower gel that is enriched with the goodness of rose water, white tea and Ginkgo Biloba. The luxurious formulation of the gel will serve you with a cleansed and refreshed skin.

Why pick Kimirica The Gulistan Shower Gel Bottle?

This shower gel by Kimirica is formulated with nourishing ingredients that promote healthy skin. The naturally derived ingredients are one of the major reasons why men and women love the lingering feeling of the gel on the skin.

Price: Rs. 1,100

Deal: Rs. 935

6. Fiama Shower Gel

This Fiama Shower Gel will be one of your secret skin care essential for luminous skin. The blackcurrant and bearberry extracts pamper your skin and give you a youthful glow. If you wish to attain a soft, supple and smooth skin, this is your go-to shower gel.

Why pick Fiama Shower Gel?

This shower gel is not only capable of cleaning your body effectively but also helps in retaining the moisture of your skin. This shower gel also uplifts your mood with its fruitilicious fragrance.

Price: Rs. 749

Deal: Rs. 577

Body Wash

Here are the top 6 body wash that have managed to be cult favourites.

1. Cetaphil Restoraderm Skin Restoring Body Wash

This Cetaphil Restoraderm Skin Restoring Body Wash gently cleanses and rinses your skin. It leaves your skin soft and smooth. It is a specially designed creamy wash that is clinically proven to provide non-irritating and moisture-enhancing cleansing for skin.

Why pick Cetaphil Restoraderm Skin Restoring Body Wash?

This body wash supports the natural skin barriers and repairs it from any damage. It is fragrance free and suitable for dry, sensitive and very dry skin. This body wash will leave your skin extremely soft and supple like never before.

Price: Rs. 1,530

Deal: Rs. 1,453

2. Biotique Bio Apricot Refreshing Body Wash

This body wash has the power to bring out your body’s natural brightness. It is a 100 percent soap-free body wash that will cleanse your body without dehydrating it. This body wash has a fresh foaming formulation that you will thoroughly enjoy.

Why pick Biotique Bio Apricot Refreshing Body Wash?

This body wash is capable of removing all microbes and pollutants from your skin and making it squeaky clean. The refreshing body wash contains ingredients like apricot, kernel oil, wild turmeric, kurchi and soap nut to offer everything that your skin needs.

Price: Rs. 720

Deal: Rs. 562

3. Pears Pure & Gentle Original Body Wash

This body wash is enriched with glycerin to leave your skin hydrated and moisturised. It is a gentle soap free body wash that cleanses your skin leaving it feeling brighter and glowing.

Why pick Pears Pure & Gentle Original Body Wash?

This body wash contains natural oils that balances the pH levels of your skin. It offers a great amount of freshness and uplifts your boring mood in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 462

4. mCaffeine Body Wash

This mCaffeine Body Wash will awaken your love for coffee and caffeine. It is a refreshing body wash that comes in a coffee cup packaging enlightening your bath time. It exfoliates, energies and polishes your skin like no other body wash. It prevents growth and strawberry skin.

Why pick mCaffeine Body Wash?

This body wash also evens out your skin tone and helps you to get rid of all impurities. It comes with a natural glove loofah that makes cleansing sessions even more enjoyable. This cup of coffee is all that your skin needs.

Price: Rs. 698

Deal: Rs. 599

5. Dove Pampering Body Wash Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla

This Dove pampering body wash comes with the correct amount of moisture that your dehydrated skin needs. It screams out nothing but only goodness. It effectively washes away bacteria while nourishing your skin.

Why pick Dove Pampering Body Wash Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla?

If you wish to attain a softer and smoother skin, then this body wash is all that you need. The fragrance of this body wash is extremely soothing and thus makes you irresistible.

Price: Rs. 795

Deal: Rs. 433

6. The Body Shop Tea Tree Body Wash

Dealing with blemished skin? Try The Body Shop Tea Tree Body Wash. It is power packed with the goodness of tea tree and serves your skin with essential nutrients. It is not just a mere body wash, it is rather a skin clearing body wash. It has an oil-like texture that lingers on your skin and leaves it well nourished.

Why pick The Body Shop Tea Tree Body Wash?

This body wash is soap-free daily wash that promotes clearer-looking skin just the way you like. It works well on acne and helps you to get rid of it within a shorter span of time. It has a minty and fresh fragrance that hooks your senses and unwinds your stress.

Price: Rs. 695

So in the battle of shower gel vs body wash whom do you support? We are sure shower gels and body washes both have made their way to your shower essentials. Wondering how to use them? Scroll down and check it out.

1. During the shower: You can massage it on your body using moistened hands, with a loofah or a washcloth.

2. To sink into the bathtub: Dispense into running water and soak your body.

3. During shaving sessions: Use it as a skin smoothing shaving gel. Apply a layer on your hands or legs that are meant to be shaved.

In the battle of shower gel vs body wash, both of them are great players. Which one is the best? The one that suits your skin and personality. Go fruity, spicy or beachy, the right shower gel or body wash will equally serve you with everything that your skin needs at the moment. Believe it or not, shower gel or body wash will never disappoint you. So make a wiser choice for your skin and pamper it a bit more!

