Shower gels for summer under Rs 999

Summer is here and so is the time to spend some more time under showers. This year you can sink into the refreshing fragrance and calming effect of the best shower gels for summers. These shower gels will keep you cool and improve your mood. Wish to unwind the stress and bid adieu to sweat and itchiness? Show gels will do the job for you. With the best bath soaps for daily use and exfoliating scrubs for face and body, you must also invest in the below listed shower gels for dealing with the scorching heat.

Summer gels for summer

Seize the best shower gels for summer and let the scorching heat not bother throughout the day. You must pick the best gel that not only moisturises the skin but also repairs the moisture barrier.

1. Nivea Lemon and Oil Shower Gel

This shower gel will provide you long lasting freshness and moisturisation. The soothing fragrance of lemons will cleanse your body effectively. It lathers well and envelops your skin with a silky soft foam.

Price: Rs. 597

Deal: Rs. 438

Buy Now

2. The Body Shop British Rose Shower Gel

This shower gel will help you experience the dewy scent of roses while you enjoy your shower. It nourishes your skin with its lather-rich soap free cleansing formula. This shower gel is also enriched with rose extract made from organically grown English rose petals.

Price: Rs. 345

Buy Now

3. Plum BodyLovin' Feelin' So Rose Shower Gel

This Plum BodyLovin' Feelin' So Rose Shower Gel is ideal for all skin types. The sulphate free and soap free formula cleanses your body gently. It is infused with the goodness of olive oil that moisturises skin and rose extract that soothes skin with its anti-inflammatory properties.

Price: Rs. 380

Deal: Rs. 342

Buy Now

4. Fiama Shower Gel

Fiama Shower Gel contains two hero ingredients namely blackcurrant and bearberry. Blackcurrant and Bearberry extracts pampers your skin and gives you a youthful glow. This shower gel has a luscious fragrance that surrounds you for a long time. It also uplifts your mood and amps up the radiance of your skin.

Price: Rs. 749

Deal: Rs. 487

Buy Now

5. Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Showel Gel and Bath Gel

This shower gel has a fragrant blend of spices, fruits and herbs. It softens and conditions the skin without leaving behind heavy residue. It awakens your senses and reminds you of joyous memories to spend under the sun in a cool and composed way.

Price: Rs. 820

Deal: Rs. 725

Buy Now

6. Pears Pure & Gentle Shower Gel

This shower gel is enriched with a relaxing, fresh and floral and fruity fragrance for an instant sensation of well-being. Pears Pure & Gentle Shower Gel is suitable for women who wish to combat oily skin. Oil clear and soap free formula makes it a must have shower gel for summer.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 350

Buy Now

7. mCaffeine Signature Coffee Body Washes

mCaffeine Signature Coffee Body Washes cleanses, exfoliates and moisturises your skin thoroughly. This pack of three is gender neutral and offers a plethora of benefits. The Espresso Coffee Body Wash exfoliates, energizes and polishes the skin. Cappuccino Coffee Body Wash moisturizes, mildly exfoliates and smoothens the skin. Whereas the Latte Coffee Body Wash mildly cleanses, deeply moisturizes and retains moisture.

Price: Rs. 1197

Deal: Rs. 998

Buy Now

Get ready to pick the best shower gels for summer to bear with the scorching heat! They will help you to improve your mood with a fragrant bath experience. Sink into the hydrating formula to replenish your body this summer.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Microfiber towels for hair

Bridal makeup kit essentials

Perfumes for women

High waist jeans

Best heels for wide feet

Different types of shirts for men

Best Hair Dye

Best Vitamin C serum

Denim tops for girls

Water bottle for girls

Also Read: Products for oily skin under Rs 2000 for attaining plumped skin