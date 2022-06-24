Shraddha Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Celebs who showed how to deck up your braids a little too pretty

Our hair is getting as moody as the current weather given the humidity. Monsoon has hit the bay and we are well aware of the changes we've been introduced to. From frizz to dandruff, it's a tacky business and it's only natural to lose interest in further styling up our hair. But, did we not learn that glamour is nonnegotiable come rain or shine? While we have essential haircare products to treat hair woes, to give your hair a cool and funky treatment with hairdos is something you can always look forward to. We're talking braids, how can you not say a yes? From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, this is the updated side of life you need to take notes from.

Alia Bhatt

Just princess things. Do you not want to braid your hair entirely? Whether you combine it with waves or curls, deck it up with mini pearl beads as seen here on the RRR actress, and place these well spaced out. Perfect for an engagement party, yeah?

Disha Patani

A cropped t-shirt and flared bottoms with side slits will never lose its cool. So, why must your hair? Style both your braids with a pink ribbon and when you throw on a baseball cap, nothing beats it. We repeat this is excellent.

Tara Sutaria

Fashion is her forte. She doesn't disappointment in the beauty department as well. Be it with winged eyeliners, glossy lips, massively contoured skin, or sleek ponytails, it's been killer to watch her. Here is a pretty take on braids, isn't it? Leave your hair free but when you have something cute in mind, style it well. Here, she paid attention to details as she matched the gold threads seen on a single braid to that of her accessories like hoop earrings and stacked necklaces.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Pearls are always welcome. Too many weddings, why show up with the same hairdo over and over again when change can be welcomed? On the Neerja actress' birthday, we were treated to her pictures in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, and did her hairdo complement? Oh yes! Filled with pearls of all shapes from mini to large, she looked like a divine queen.

Shraddha Kapoor

Crushing on this grunge look big time. Amp up your game with hair extensions. The best for if you do not want to dye your hair permanently. Style your hair into two braids and make these own the spotlight with ribbons or hair extensions. Oh, some style with silk bandanas too.

Which diva's hairstyle looks fabulous? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Can't stop using face massage tools? Here's why you should consider keeping them clean