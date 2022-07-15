Shraddha Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celebs who showed simple steps to call for glam with nose pins and rings

Accessories bring a charm we can't ignore. To spot one, to get excited, and to love is no longer a coincidental game. Be it the tiniest or the biggest, you'll see us on our toes ready to shine in these. While we're all having the chic monsoon days, are we getting what we could best use to make a quick and most-welcomed statement? Back on our screens are nose pins and rings made for everyday use or sometimes when you need a party update of a detail. To have cute glam days ahead, here are a few references from stunners of Bollywood.

Tara Sutaria

And, that's how you ring in a stylish touch. Dressed in Chandni Sareen’s Ikat Story coordinated printed bralette and trousers, Meagan Concessio went top-notch with accessories for the Ek Villain Returns actress. A blend of silver and gold jewellery coupled with the small rose ring was simply spot-on.

Shraddha Kapoor

When bored with rings, turn to pins and vice versa. Either way, you'll be satisfied. The Street Dancer 3D movie actress keeps her looks often simple or too cool. This grunge look had an impeccably bold beauty game with silver rings placed close to her eyes and her nose ring followed suit. Those pink and black braids are a fashion behaviour of the girl who loves to experiment. Rightly vamped up as seen here!

Pin this one on your style mood board already! Look for a water-proof accessory and this pretty nose pin would look stunning not just with your casual jeans but in your ethnic outfits as well.

Ananya Panday

Are you a t-shirt person like the Liger actress? Just saying it's lovely to style your tees with studded nose pins. It'll look triple the nice as seen here. We're thinking about adding this triangle-shaped studded pin into our saree look as well, what about you?

Sonakshi Sinha

Platinum please with a ready-to-complement nose pin. Here's proof, a studded nose pin looks beautiful no matter your hair colour, ensemble, or what your day's style reads like, it stays unaffected in giving you the mind-blowing treatment. Translation? This is what you need all day and every day.

