Simple ways to befriend Vitamin C for youthful and radiant skin

With the many products dropping at the counters of your favourite beauty store, you’ll probably want to pile them up in your arsenal whether you have the time for it or not. The most favourable choice amongst them all would be a Vitamin C enriched formula. It’s a saviour for your skin that works way too hard and efficiently than you can ever imagine. While dull skin can be handled easily with masks or lotions that can give you an instant glow-up, ageing skin brings with time wrinkles, spots, and loss of elasticity.

Here’s where vitamin C can vaunt of its power to neutralise free radical damage, shield your skin from UV rays, give you a glow surge, even skin tone, and erase age spots. But, how do you introduce this hero ingredient to your skin? Read the product label and go easy. If you’re a first-timer, go for the one with low concentration which can be amplified gradually when you understand whether or not it suits your skin type. Pick up a cleanser that can cleanse your skin while it doesn’t strip your skin off the oil or glow.

Toners should never hear a no from your end. Look for toners that help balance pH levels that do not exceed number 6. Toners not only tighten your pores but also hydrate your skin. Serums rank high in delivering the benefits of this powerful antioxidant. All of the actives packed in this lends the support your skin needs. Look for ones that are blended with collagen-high ingredients like hyaluronic acid. If you do not want to invest in a serum, do not worry. Add a few drops with your moisturiser and massage for your skin to soak it up.

Follow it up with a sunscreen that will only enhance the process of natural protection against sun damage. Sheet masks packed with this concentrate works well too but do not overdo it as it not only plays the role of a hydration-enhancer but also exfoliates to an extent. Vitamin C and sunscreens are always better together! You can also add orange peel powder, mashed papaya, and strawberries to your weekly mask-up routine if you’re looking for natural options. Do not forget to conduct a patch test before you apply this ingredient to your skin. Trying out a homemade mask before getting your hands on store-bought products is a safe option.

Do you use Vitamin C every day? Which is your favourite product? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | How to wash your hair RIGHT in 5 simple steps