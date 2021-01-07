Simple yet effective home remedies and EXPERT tips to detox the body and skin post festivities

The festivities were a low this year, but that doesn't mean we didn't binge. This would have caused breakouts and your skin to dull. Here are the changes you need to make to your skin for it to detox.

Everyone wants to enjoy the festive season with a lot of fun, food, and deserts, but it invites skin pollutants in the forms of acne, clogged pores, and tanning. Lighting up a clay lamp, bursting, firecrackers, and eating sweets or beverages that add fun at once but causes a reason to cure and care for the body and skin later on. One may have questions about how and why it is needed to detox skin and body despite having a regular salon session, but it is the fact that apart from your salon sessions, it’s worth practising it.

Also, it is quite important to know the method of detoxification post festivities and expert suggestions that should be considered most.

Most Gentle Ways to Detox you Skin & Body:

Hydration, Moisturization, and Nutrition:

Detoxification means to rejuvenate and revive the skin life & beauty and the required most is the hydration process. Your skin cells need to get hydrated both from inside and outside. However, it is essential to follow both oral and topical measures to get hydrated.

One should add the following as a normal ritual:

Drinking 3-4 litres of water daily eliminates impurities from the body and maintains the right pH balance.

Adding probiotics such as yoghurt, kefir, and the right amount of protein, vitamins, and minerals is always a healthy way to recharge skin cells. Vitamin B, C, E, and K-enriched food should be taken on the priority list.

Medicated facial or Hydrafacial should be added to your practice. These Medi facials are customized according to your skin type; hence an expert cosmetologist/dermatologist advice is needed before you undergo such procedures.

Lifestyle, Rituals, and Habit:

It is inevitable to maintain a healthy lifestyle followed by a disciplined habit and tested rituals that add perfection not only to your looks but make your skin and body very healthy too.

Do you follow the things outlined below: -

Doing daily exercise, meditation, or yoga, following the school days proverb of “early to bed and early rise” as well as practising the healthy rituals to take care of your skin and body is, of course, helpful in the way of skin and body detoxification.

A clay mask, turmeric paste, or gram flour (Besan)-curd face pack are something that is readily available in your kitchen, having a significant role in detoxification. And it is quite important to add it to your face pack.

Glycerine, Aloe vera, and coconut oil are just a faster way to moisturize and nourish your skin, especially suitable for dry skin types.

For those with oily or acne-prone skin- good pH balanced lightweight moisturizers are recommended.

About the author: Dr Karishma Kagodu is a Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, Founder - Dr Karishma Aesthetics

