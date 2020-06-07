Skin care: 3 DIY skin remedies to get naturally baby soft and glowing skin at home

Now that summer is over, there are all new skin problems we have to deal with and some of them involve keeping the skin soft and smooth through monsoon. Read on to know how!

Some skin problems you cannot reverse are dry skin and sweaty skin. Both are uncomfortable in their own way and the changing weather doesn't seem to help deal with either. But with the right knowledge and some hassle-free remedies, skin and hands can be made smoother, brighter and softer in a single go. While the environment plays a huge role in skin issues, there could also be some cases where health conditions, irritants and certain medical conditions can cause the skin to become rough, scaly and extremely dry. Certain natural remedies can help in combating this and containing it. Read on:

Oatmeal

Known to not only moisturise the skin but also improve skin barrier function, oatmeal helps in relieving skin and makes the skin on every part of the body softer.

All you need is two spoons of powdered oatmeal, which can be achieved by throwing it into the blender and one spoon of coconut oil.

Mix the two well and apply all over your body and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing off.

Egg Yolk

Rich in a product that helps in conditioning the skin, all you need to do is separate 2 egg yolks from the whites and whisk well. Apply this all over your skin for 15 minutes before washing off. It will help in tightening the pores and healing the skin, while also getting rid of tans.

Almond Oil

This oil contains fatty acids that help in moisturising skin, leaving it aeons softer. Mix 5 spoons almond oil with one capsule of Vitamin E oil and apply it all over the rough skin. Let it stay on till it dries up or even leave it overnight.

Practice these every day or every alternate day for best results.

