Skin care: 3 hassle free and easy ways to shrink pores seamlessly 

Pores cannot be shrunk permanently. But you can make them appear smaller by following these steps.

Depending on one's skin type, pores may or may not be visible on the skin. Larger pores that are visible most often mean that the person has oily skin as oil-releasing pores often appear enlarged.

While it is not possible to shrink pores permanently, there are ways to reduce the appearance of large pores and make them seem small with time. The best and easiest way to reduce their appearance is to keep them unclogged and clean no matter what. Some of the ways to manage this are:

Sunscreen

The sun is one thing that minimises the skin's collagen content. With less collagen, the skin begins to sag. Not to mention the sun also makes the skin produce more oil that further clogs the pores. The best way to deal with this is to use sunscreen with SPF 30 or above to protect your skin. Also, make sure the sunscreen is not too greasy as that would defeat the purpose.

A pore-minimising cleanser

Pores look enlarged when they have a lot of gunk in them. The best way to minimise them, is to use a facial cleanser that penetrates deep into the skin to get rid of the dirt clogging up the pores.

Reduce heavy foundation

Heavy makeup is known to settle around pores and make them look bigger and more pronounced. When they are this pronounced, they are harder to conceal. Heavy foundations may make pores look bigger than they normally are and even clog them with too much use. It is best to skip heavy foundations and stick to lighter, powder-based makeup in such situations.

How do you manage your large pores? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Losing lashes while removing waterproof mascara? THIS simple hack is effective and quick

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×