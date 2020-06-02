Skin care: 3 signs that your skin has been over exfoliated and needs healing 

Exfoliation is an essential step in skincare. But too much of it can degrade the skin and even cause problems!

One of the essential parts of skincare, apart from cleansing, toning and moisturising, is exfoliating. Exfoliating helps in getting rid of dead skin cells, helps in de-gunking pores and revealing the healthy and clean skin beneath.This is one beauty remedy that needs to be followed every week. When done more regularly than that, like on a daily basis, it can damage your skin and ruin its protective layer as well, leading to several skin problems! Some of the ways to tell if you skin has been over-exfoliated are:

Skin becomes shiny

When you over-exfoliate skin, it leaves it looking waxy. Exfoliation helps in ensuring the new skin is fresh and looks younger, but a waxy, shiny look is a sign of over-exfoliation. It also messes with the sebum content of your skin.

Over-sensitivity

When your skin is over-exfoliated, it tends to become over-sensitive. It turns red, begins to itch and could even burn in certain situations and could further lead to a number of skin issues because of how sensitive it is.

Feels tight

Over-exfoliation could strip the moisture from your skin, making it extremely dry. It also makes your skin appear dry, dehydrated, flaky and very tight and could even make smiling difficult. It makes the skin umcomfortable and hard to maintain, causing issues even for those who haveoily skin!

For best results, exfoliation should not be done more than once a week. It strips the skin of necessary moisture and can make one look more old and aged too!

Credits :Getty Images

