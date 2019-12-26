Skin Care: ALL the ways you can deal with dark circles explained by celeb dermatologist, Dr Jaishree Sharad

Celebrity Dermatologist, Dr Jaishree Sharad shares all the ways one can deal with dark circles. Check it out

In practice since the past 19 years, Dr Jaishree Sharad is one of India’s leading celebrity cosmetic dermatologist. Dr Sharad is also the author of two bestseller skincare books - Skin Rules and Skin Talks which were launched by Amitabh Bachchan. So, Pinkvilla asked her to EXCLUSIVELY share her tips on how to get rid of dark circles and it is something you should not miss out on:

The skin around the eyes has very few oil glands & is almost ten times thinner than that of the face. It can easily turn dark due to various reasons resulting in a tired look. Dark circles are a common issue faced by most people and certainly not something that people would want.

Let’s look at the causes of dark circles :

1. Genetics- Certain conditions are inherited. So if other people in your family also have dark circles, yours is a genetic condition and may be evident from childhood itself.

2. Lack of sleep

3. Low haemoglobin

4. Frequent rubbing of eyes due to habit or dry skin

5. Allergies to cosmetics and hair colour

6. Allergies to fragrance, pollution, dust

7. Smoking

8. Stress

9. Sunken eyes can create a shadow resulting in dark circles

10. Excessive Sun exposure

11. Diabetes or insulin resistance

Treatment of dark circles:

There are various treatments available for dark circles to lighten them giving you a good cosmetic benefit. However, a combination of treatments or stepwise treatments planned by your dermatologist will benefit you more.

1. Eliminate the cause. Avoid rubbing your eyes constantly. If you have low haemoglobin, take iron supplements. Avoid using cosmetics which are over 6 months old. Make sure you sleep for 6 to 8 hours every day. Avoid frequent late nights.

2. If you are allergic to dust, smoke etc, wear a mask when you are outdoors.

3. Avoid smoking or rather quit smoking. Meditate or do pranayamas to be able to cope with stress.

4. Creams and serums- Use a cream containing vitamin C & vitamin K if you have dark circles. Make sure you have used the cream for at least 6 months before you begin to see the results. Another advantage, the creams prevent the dark circles from getting worse. So, use them.

It is extremely important to apply a moisturiser under the eyes. This will prevent the early breakdown of collagen and elastin fibres and keep the skin soft and supple, thus reducing the chances of you developing fine lines and wrinkles around eyes which will contribute to the darkness.

Use under eye creams containing barrier-repairing oils like jojoba oil or sunflower oil. These and prevent trans-epidermal water loss and help to repair the skin.

Avoid the use of heavy creams under the eyes as these may cause puffiness when you wake up the next morning.

And during the day, do not forget a sunscreen under your eyes too.

5. Chemical peeling- Glycolic acid, lactic acid, arginine etc are various peeling agents used. However, many sessions would be needed.

6. Laser- Q switched Nd YAG, Ruby or Alexandrite lasers are used for treating the pigmentary and vascular components of dark circles. Usually, 6 to 10 sessions are needed. The interval between 2 sessions is 6 to 8 weeks

7. Filler- hyaluronic acid or autologous fat can be injected to correct sunken eyes also known as tear trough deformity.

8. Microneedling with PRP- PRP contains active growth factors that stimulate collagen formation and correct dark circles due to wrinkles and tears trough deformity and it also evens out the skin tone in the undereye area.

Response to treatments for dark circles is time taking and can even take 1 to 2 years. It also requires maintenance with lifestyle changes and the use of topical creams/ serums.

