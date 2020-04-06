Skin care: ALL the ways you can use Aloe Vera for acne to get smooth and beautiful skin

Can’t seem to get rid of those pimples? Aloe Vera has got you covered!

Acne and pimples come and go for many based on hormonal changes, changes in the environment and more. But for many, they don’t go away as easily. For many, pimples and stubborn, painful acne are a part of everyday life that they just can’t seem to do away with.

Tired of heading to the dermatologist and being given those “ghar ke nuskhe” to get rid of your acne?

Well, we are here to tell you not to give up just yet. Yes, you may have tried everything in the book but what’s the harm in trying out a few more remedies to get clear and smooth skin?

Aloe Vera is a plant that is known to have multiple health benefits. Sure, you can use some raw aloe gel on your acne to soothe them but if that doesn’t seem to do the trick, check out these other remedies and you never know - one of them might even click!

Aloe Vera, sugar and oil

One of the causes for acne, is dead skin cells. And what better way to get rid of them than a home-made scrub?

Whip up half a spoon of aloe gel with one spoon jojoba oil and one spoon granulated sugar. Mix them together and massage on your skin. Wash this off and do it thrice a weeks for best results.

Aloe Vera, rose water and cucumber

While rose water acts as an astringent to tone the skin, cucumber cools the skin and helps stop it from inflammation. Mix a teaspoon of all the three ingredients and apply it on your skin with a cotton pad. Once it dries completely, was it off.

Aloe Vera, cinnamon and honey

While honey possesses bacteria that help fight acne, cinnamon helps fight inflammation. Mix together a spoon of honey, two spoons aloe Vera gel and a spoon of cinnamon powder and apply it on your skin. Wash it off once it dries. For best results do this every alternate day.

