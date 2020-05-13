Skin Care: Benefits of sandalwood oil that makes it an underrated essential oil

Sandalwood doesn't just smell divine. It has a number of healing properties for the skin.

Essential oils are all the rage right now. They have made their way into skincare routines and there is no going back from them. Everybody from the Koreans to skincare and beauty experts believe in the magic of essntial oils, making it an unmissbale ingredint in the skincare routine. One of the most underrated of the lot, is sandalwood oil. Sandalwood is sweet-smelling and has been used from the ancient times for its fragrance and medicinal properties. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-acne and anti-tanning properties among others!

The top benefits of using sandalwood oil are:

Improves complexion

Many believe that sandalwood has the ability to remove dark spots and even the skin tone. Hence, it helps in improving the complexion, getting rid of acne scars, etc.

Treats acne

This oil is known for its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial properties, making it an excellent treatment for skin problems like acne and warts. It also doesn't have any side-effects on skin though application of too much of the oil can clog pores.

Promotes sleep

Sandalwood is sweet-smelling and is very effective in promoting sleep. Adding it to your night-time skin care routine will ensure you delve into a deep slumber as it helps in reducing the waking time and increasing the non-rapid eye movement phase during the sleep cycle.

Fights inflammation

According to research, sandalwood and its oil helps in fighting inflammation as it contains certain enzymes that help protect against ageing and oxidative stress. It helps in healing the tissue damage caused by free radicals and antioxidants in the body.

