Skin care: Chia seeds face masks to revitalise and brighten damaged and dull skin 

Natural healers loaded with nutrients and fatty acids that are excellent for the skin, Chia seeds are what everybody needs to apply on their faces!

Chia seeds are the superfood everybody can count on for overall development. They help in maintaining a healthy body, face and hair. They not only add to the diet but also make for wonderful skin exfoliants for they are packed with nutrients and help in removing buildup. They are present in expensive couture beauty products and chia seed oil is the best thing that can happen to your skin and hair! They not only get rid of tans, brighten the skin, heal the skin and make it plump, rejuvenate it, but chia seeds also help in degunking the skin.

Exfoliating scrub

This scrub is known to bring back life and radiance to dull and dry skin.

Ingredients:

2 spoons chia seeds

1/2 cup coconut oil

1 spoon lemon juice

1 drop Vitamin E

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together and apply it on your skin.

Let it sit for around 20 minutes. Then with a damp washcloth dipped in lukewarm water, run your skin gently in a circular motion to exfoliate your skin.

Face mask

This will penetrate deep into your skin and repair it from damage. It will also moisturise dry skin.

Ingredients:

2 spoons chia seeds

1 spoon honey

1 spoon olive oil

Method:

Soak the chia seeds in a bowl full of water for 20 minutes till a gel-like consistency is formed.

Add the honey and olive oil to this and then apply it on your face. Leave it on for at least 20 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water.

Apply the face mask and exfoliate every week and witness the results yourself!

How do you use your chia seeds? Let us know in the comment section below.

