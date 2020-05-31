Skin care: THIS DIY face oil will solve all your skin woes and result in glowing skin INSTANTLY

Now that it’s all about DIYs when it comes to skincare, make your own face oil that is effective and gives a glow like no other, with just natural ingredients!

Getting skincare products with stores shut, is still quite a task making us all shift to DIY remedies that are equally effective if not more! Ingredients from the kitchen seem more effective because they are all natural and have healing properties, solving every skin issue possible

Face serums and face oils have been a raging trend for a while in the beauty industry. Though their ingredients seem complicated, they are surprisingly easy to make! Check out how to make your own facial oil at home for the best skin yet!

Ingredients:

½ spoon almond oil

1 spoon Aloe Vera gel

1 spoon cucumber juice

5 drops lavender or any other essential oil

3 spoons orange juice

½ spoon honey

Method:

In a clean and dry bowl, mix the ingredients well so there are no lumps from any of the products.

20 minutes before heading to bed, wash your face clean with a facial cleanser. Pat dry.

Apply this mixture on your face and massage it well into your face and skin. Use your finger tips to massage your face and neck in a circular motion.

You can either wash it off after 20 minutes before heading to bed or let it stay on for best results.

If you are letting the facial oil stay on, don’t forget to cover your pillow with an additional cloth as the honey can stick on, if excess is mixed in!

Practice this for a week for best results and glowing skin like never before.

What is your night time beauty ritual? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Getty Images

