Skin care: Dull skin making you gloomy? These reasons could be what's causing it

Glowing and healthy skin is something everybody wants. But these could be the reasons holding you back from achieving your best skin yet.

Everybody has faced certain skin issues like acne, scarring, discolouring and more at some point in time. Healthy, radiant and glowing skin is certainly something that is on top of everybody's list. With even tone skin, no blemishes or dark circles, skin does look radiant and bright. But this is a distant dream for many who sffer from dark, and dull skin, acne and scarring. But those are not the only problems that lead to dull skin. Some of the other reasons making skin extremely dull include:

Tiredness

Stress tends to show in more ways than one. One of the most obvious signs of stress, is sull and lifeless skin. If you can't see the glow or radiance on your skin, time for some TLC! Pamper yourself with a face massage with basic coconut oil or a soothing moisturiser to increase the blood flow. This is sure to bring in colour to your skin and make it plump.

Dehydration

If the skin is dehydrated, it begins to sag and lose its healthy glow. Not having water in your skin also makes it sag and mich thinner than it should be. Skin loses it elasticity if it is dehydrated. It is best to invest in a food face serum or keep sipping on liquids though the day to bring black the glow in your skin.

Dead skin cells

Millions of skin cells die on a daily basis. While washing the face might get rid of most of them, many tend to stick on to the skin making it duller and a grey look. To get rid of the dead cells, make it a point to exfoliate at least onceevery week.

Those with extremely sensitive skin can also use aloe vera gel on the skin after exfoliation to soothe the skin and stop it in inflammation.

Harsh sunlight

Too much time in the harsh sunlight with no protectant on is one of the main causes of dull skin. It causes hyperpigmentation and leaves one with sun-spots. While it is extremely important to slather on sunscreen, also make it a point to start up a good night-time skin care regimen to let your skin absorb all the nutrients, minerals and heal at the same time.

What are other remedies you use to get rid of rull and lifeless skin and brighten it up? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pixabay

