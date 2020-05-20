Skin Care: Experiencing dryness amid lockdown? Follow THESE expert approved tips

Dr. Mohan Thomas, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institut says that possible concern during this lockdown is dryness of the skin. Read on to know some tips and hacks.

Staying indoors due to the ‘Lockdown’ has its positives and negatives. This may be the perfect chance to pare down your makeup routine and try something more natural or new which you have always been longing for. You can give a break to your skin from the harsh, multi-layered makeup and may choose a non-make-up bare look. This will give your skin an opportunity to heal naturally, breathe the pollution-free environment as well as reduce the amount of potentially hazardous chemicals you’re exposed to. Since there is nobody to judge on the state of your skin, you can consider resetting your skin with steps you may typically overlook, like face serums, essences and masks.

With the summer season at its peak, the skin is going to be affected badly. Luckily people have been forbidden from moving out of their houses during the peak summertime thus preventing sunburns and heat strokes. The possible concern during this lockdown is “Dryness of Skin”.The feeling of dryness in the skin in a person who has normal or oily skin is very common during the summer season. There is a difference between having ‘dry skin’ and ‘dryness of skin’.

‘Dry skin’ is characterized by a less number of oil-producing glands on the face and body which reduces the sebum on the skin surface and makes the skin dry while a ‘Dehydrated skin’ on the other hand, is due to lack of moisture in the skin and is not related to oil. So you can actually have an oily complexion but still have dehydrated skin. The reduction in the moisture content of the skin is caused by hot and dry weather, hot environment, diet deficient inadequate essential amino acids and caffeine consumption.

During this period of lockdown when you are away from public glare the only urgent skincare includes the treatment of skin dryness which includes:

1. Rehydration- Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. This should be associated with eating water-rich fruits and vegetables containing essential fatty acids that may be easily available such as sprouts, spinach, watermelon, and cucumber.

2. Use less of air conditioner in your house and allow your home to be well ventilated. Can use wet curtains to increase the humidity level in your environment.

3. Exfoliate your skin regularly to remove the dead cells so as the absorption of moisturizer is better.

5. Use of serum containing essential vitamins and antioxidants along with Hyaluronic acid which when absorbed through the skin boosts the hyaluronic acid levels in the tissue, thus moisturizing the skin.

6. Use a moisturizer as soon as you wash your skin (before the skin has dried) so that the moisture is retained in the skin. Use a heavy-duty moisturizer at night.

A few hacks that you can follow:

1. Coconut oil- This has now been recognized as the most nutritious oil in the world and hence been advocated for consumption during cooking too. Consider using Cold-pressed virgin coconut oil for consumption, a mask for your hair, a deep hand or body moisturizer, or even a makeup remover.

2. Relaxing baths- use any aromatic oils for a body massage followed by a combination of salts, baking soda and few drops of essential oil for a relaxing soak.

3. Use a body scrub to remove the dead skin and allow your skin to grow new cells so that your skin looks new.

4. Moisturize your hands using a combination of coconut oil and shea butter. Use the mixture as a moisturizer, leave it overnight and cover a pair of cotton hand gloves to seal the moisture.

By Dr. Mohan Thomas, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute

